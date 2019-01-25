Podcast | Pick of the day - Has CBI finally caught up with Chanda Kochhar

Moneycontrol Contributor

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made it official, and categorically named names in the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case.

The most damning statement that has been issued is that ICICI Bank’s former managing director and chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar abused her official position to sanction a loan in favour of Videocon International Electronics.

Kochhar, her husband Deepak, and some of his firms have been named as “accused” in the Rs 3,250-crore case.

We have been following this story here on MoneyControl but this may be the most significant plot twist so far in this sprawling, unwieldy saga.

The beginning of the end?

Shrimi Choudhary and Anup Roy reported in Business Standard on January 25, that a first information report (FIR) was registered stating that the accused (with that being a key word) including Videocon Industries (VIL) and its chairman and MD, Venugopal Dhoot, sanctioned certain loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy and cheated ICICI Bank to the tune of Rs 1,730 crore.

We quote, "Explaining the modus operandi, the CBI said ICICI Bank sanctioned credit facilities of Rs 3,250 crore to several companies belonging to Videocon group such as Trend Electronics, Century Appliances and others which were in violation of the Banking Regulation Act, Reserve Bank of India rules, and the bank’s credit policy. The Rs 3,250-crore credit amount was part of a total loan of Rs 40,000 crore sanctioned to the Videocon group by a 20-bank consortium.

The agency said it had investigated the quid pro quo where Dhoot made an investment of Rs 64 crore in Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower Renewables through his firm Supreme Energy (SEPL). Dhoot also transferred the same to Pinnacle Energy managed by Kochhar through a “circuitous route” between 2010 and 2012.".

The report further informs that the CBI went on to conduct raids at Videocon’s headquarters in Mumbai and an office in Aurangabad. It also searched Kochhar’s NuPower Renewables and Supreme Energy offices at Nariman Point in Mumbai.

The CBI probe, informs the report, has also reached the current and former brass of ICICI Bank including KV Kamath, Sandeep Bakhshi, NS Kannan, Zarin Daruwala, Rajiv Sabharwal, Sonjoy Chatterjee and Homi Khusrokhan. These individuals, claims the CBI, constituted various credit committees of ICICI Bank and sanctioned loans to the Videocon group in violation of the bank’s credit policy.

We quote from the FIR, “These loans amounting to Rs 1,575 crore were sanctioned on various dates (2009-2011) by these committees having senior officials of ICICI Bank. The loans have turned non-performing assets (NPA) resulting into the wrongful loss to ICICI Bank and wrongful gain to the borrowers and accused persons.".

These committees had sanctioned loans to Videocon group companies such as Millennium Appliances which received Rs 175 crore, Sky Appliances that received Rs 240 crore, Techno Electronics - Rs 110 crore, Applicomp India - Rs 300 crore, and Videocon Industries which received Rs 750 crore.

These loans, says the report, were credited to repay unsecured loans availed by these companies from VIL. Further, the Rs 750-crore loan to VIL was sanctioned for refinancing purposes. Sources in the CBI said the agency would soon summon all the people named in the report. The FIR comes 10 months after a preliminary enquiry (PE) was registered to probe an alleged nexus between Dhoot and the Kochhar family.

And how did all this come about?

The Business Standard report informs that between 2009 and 2011, ICICI Bank had sanctioned six high-value loans to various Videocon group companies. In August 2009, a rupee term loan (RTL) of Rs 300 crore credited to Videocon International Electronics (VIEL) was in contravention of rules and policy by the bank’s sanctioning committee. As per the report, Chanda Kochhar, one of the members of the sanctioning committee, was involved in a criminal conspiracy to cheat ICICI Bank.

We quote, "This loan was disbursed to VIEL on September 7, 2009, and the next day Dhoot transferred an amount of Rs 64 crore to Kochhar’s firm Nupower through his company SEPL. This was the first capital received by Nupower to acquire its first power plant. This transaction showed that Chanda Kochhar got “illegal gratification/undue benefits” through her husband’s firm.

Nupower was incorporated in December 2008 by Deepak Kochhar, Venugopal and Saurabh Dhoot. Later, the Dhoot brothers resigned from the company in less than a month. However, before resignation, Venugopal Dhoot allotted 19,97,500 warrants to Deepak Kochhar at the rate of 10 per cent per warrant on an initial payment of Re 1. In June 2009, the shares held by Dhoot and Deepak Kochhar’s Pacific Capital Services were transferred to SEPL, which became 95 per cent shareholder of Nupower.".

According to the CBI, Supreme Energy, which was incorporated in July 2008 by Venugopal and Vasant Kakade, had apparently resigned from the directorship and subsequently transferred the control to Kochhar by selling shares to Pinnacle.

The report explains, “It is pertinent to mention that the loans were sanctioned to Videocon group firms after Chanda Kochhar took over charge of bank CEO and MD in May 2009.’’

The CBI further said that in 2012, the outstanding of these six major accounts (Rs 1,730 crore) was adjusted under refinance of domestic debt. Later, in 2017, VIL and its group companies were declared NPA.

But as the piece cites experts to point out, naming bank CEOs in a chargesheet doesn't automatically violate the fit and proper criterion of the Reserve Bank of India and merely being named in an FIR doesn't violate the fit and proper criterion. If there is a subsequent conviction, that of course debars the person from holding responsible positions, but not before that, says the article, citing an anonymous source.

Fall from grace

The latest move by CBI, has in a way cemented the fall of one of the most respected erstwhile bankers, and a Padma Bhushan awardee, who exited India's second-largest private sector bank last year amid a dust storm of controversy. Chanda Kochhar, a native of Rajasthan, came to Mumbai and graduated from Jai Hind College in 1982. After studying cost accountancy for a brief period, she completed her Master's Degree in Management from Mumbai’s Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. It was there she met Deepak, her batchmate whom she went on to marry. She joined ICICI Bank in 1984 as a management trainee and went on to leave her imprint on the banking industry. As we reported in one of the earlier MoneyControl podcasts, back in 2011, Chanda Kochhar gave an interview to Fortune, where she pledged to make ICICI one of the top 20 banks in the world within 10 years. That was an incredible ambition, one that would have required multiplying ICICI’s assets worth $90 billion about 15 fold. ICICI’s shareholders were assured then that Kochhar would pursue the goal with her trademark blend of cool and gritty.

Cut to the present. Charges of alleged irregularities in six high-value loans worth Rs 1,875 crore, criminal conspiracy (to cause loss to ICICI Bank), cheating and corruption, as a TOI report said, are serious enough for a jail term of seven years if the accused, including Chanda Kochhar, are convicted.

Loans given illegally in lieu of financial favours and in violation of the Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines and the bank’s credit policy constitute a money trail that has been traced right back to the Kochhars who allegedly received illegal payments, including a Rs 64 crore transfer from Dhoot for the favour, according to the CBI.

TOI deconstructs the CBI FIR to inform that the accused have committed offences punishable under Section 120B (conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of IPC, section 7 (taking gratification) and 13(2) (criminal misconduct) read with 13(1)(d) (pecuniary advantage) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The law took its own sweet time to catch up with the alleged offenders since the time the original Preliminary Enquiry from December 8, 2017 was registered on the allegations that ICICI Bank Ltd sanctioned credit facilities of about Rs 3,250 crores to Trend Electronics Ltd., Century Appliances Ltd, Kail Ltd, Value Industries Ltd and Evan Fraser and Co India Ltd, all of them belonging to the Videocon Group promoted by Venugopal Dhoot.

As a News 18 report puts it, it is pertinent to mention here that the aforesaid credit limits to the Videocon group companies were sanctioned after she (i.e, Chanda Kochhar) took over as MD and CEO.

The role of the whistleblower

A report by NDTV on January 25, 2019 outlines the key role of the whistleblower who blew the lid off the alleged 3,250-crore loan scam. This individual claimed the case was a part of something much larger, and requested the government to scratch deeper under the surface of the Indian banking system to uncover other irregular deals.

We quote news agency ANI, "The whistleblower, Arvind Gupta, said although many companies that received loans from ICICI Bank went bankrupt, Ms Kochhar found a "new way" to profit from the situation. He said, "As a shareholder, I felt that these are things people must know. So I informed everybody. I would like the government to look into foreign funding in Indian companies, because Chanda Kochhar's case is just the tip of the iceberg."

"All banks are in the same state," he claimed, adding that loans should be strictly given on merit.

Putting the pieces of the puzzle together

An India Today report recounts how things came to this pass and we will again go back in time to configure this particular story.

We quote from India Today, “In 2012, a consortium of 20 banks and financial institutions had loaned Rs 40,000 crore to Videocon Group and 12 of its subsidiaries. ICICI Bank was one of the financial institutions which granted a loan of Rs 3,250 crore to Videocon.

Just six months after the loan was approved, Kochhar’s husband gets controlling stake in a company which Videocon MD Venugopal Dhoot set up with him, Chanda Kochhar and two of her relatives in December 2008, reported The Indian Express.

After setting up the company, Dhoot had given a loan of Rs 64 crore to NuPower Renewables and subsequently transferred its ownership to Pinnacle Public Trust head by Deepak Kochhar for just Rs 9 lakh.

The nexus between the loan awarded and transfer of NuPower Renewables led to allegations of quid pro quo against Chanda Kochhar. Almost 86 per cent of the loan Rs 2,810 crore out of Rs 3,750 crore -- remained unpaid, following which Videocon was declared a non-performing asset (NPA).

Initially, Kochhar was backed strongly by ICICI Bank but support weakened as allegations against her kept growing. Multiple agencies have probed Kochhar and her family members since then. It also led to an independent probe by retired judge BN Srikrishna, following which Kochhar was sent on indefinite leave. Kochhar finally resigned on October 4 last year.”

Lingering questions

Some loose ends remain and, as a MoneyControl report mentioned, a section of public sector bankers raised questions about the RBI seeking powers to regulate state-owned banks. They said the central bank had apparently failed to act against officials in the ICICI Bank-Videocon matter despite claiming to have enough powers to deal with private sector lenders.

We quote, "Against the backdrop of CBI on Thursday naming former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and others in the alleged quid pro quo in extending Rs 3,250-crore loan to Videocon Group, some public sector bankers wondered whether the central bank was treating issues at state-owned and private lenders in a different way.

On condition of anonymity, the bankers also claimed that while the RBI has been acting very promptly in penalising top officials of public sector banks even for procedural lapses, it appears that the relatively strong case regarding Kochhar was not dealt with appropriately."

The report cites the Punjab National Bank-Nirav Modi scam worth Rs 14,000-crore where the lender's managing director and two executive directors were sacked on grounds of procedural lapses. The point being, there seem to be different approaches by the RBI towards public and private sector banks despite both handling public money.

We quote PTI, "While the issue of alleged irregularities in loan extended to Videocon Group has come under the scanner of multiple authorities, including the RBI, there has been no direct action taken by the central bank against Kochhar before she stepped down last year, another senior official of a public sector bank said.

Raising doubts over the intent of the RBI in dealing with private sector lenders, an All India Bank Officers' Confederation spokesperson said the central bank did not take any action against ICICI Bank or its officials even after a law firm withdrew its report that had given clean chit to former CEO Kochhar."

We will continue to watch this story closely as new developments unspool but for now, a CBI chargesheet against a figure that was once revered in financial circles evokes pride that the law is even handed. There is also a sense of pathos that another icon has been besmirched, possibly irrevocably.