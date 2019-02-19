Podcast | NSE Invest O Cast episode 5: Harsh Roongta on the benefits of SIP

Hrishi K: Hello and welcome to NSE Presents: Invest – O- Cast (An exclusive investor podcast) Powered by MoneyControl. I'm your host Hrishi K and this podcast is all about getting your money to make better investments for you in the new financial year.

Well, just like Rome wasn’t built in a day, every important bit of work takes time. And the same is true for our investments as well. It takes the right amount of patience, long term forecasting and planning to make the most from mutual funds. People are finally realizing its importance with more and more people investing in Systematic investment plans or SIPs. The popularity of SIPs or Systematic Investment Plans has gone up in the last few years. Thanks to demonetization, many individuals discovered the charm of SIPs and mutual funds.

However, it must be noted here that An SIP and mutual fund schemes are not synonyms. An SIP is a mere tool that helps you to invest regularly in mutual fund schemes, mostly in equity mutual fund schemes. In today’s episode we are going to be talking about the benefits of systematically investing in mutual funds.

Well, now’s your chance to sit down, relax and listen to the best of advice from the industry experts on NSE presents Invest – O- Cast, because we are here to help you understand the benefits of SIPs in Mutual funds, one of the most common investment tools of our time.

With this, we are also going to help you make the most of your investments by getting the financial discipline in your life without wrestling with market moods, index level, etc.

To help us with this, we have with us Harsh Roongta, Harsh is a Chartered Accountant by qualification and SEBI registered investment advisor by profession, a veteran in the personal finance industry he has conducted more than 50 investor awareness programs across the country. He co-founded Apnapaisa in 2000, in partnership with other accomplished industry professionals. Harsh has been a columnist in leading Indian newspapers. He also routinely answers queries on popular TV channels and websites.

Hrishi K: Welcome Harsh! How you doing?

Harsh Roongta: Well, I am doing fine Hrishi looking forward to this conversation.

Hrishi K: We are very very happy to host you on the show today and we would like to know, I know that you are passionate about financial education and awareness in this country, so most people unfortunately think finance is complicated and your attempt obviously is to break that so tell us how you are doing about that?

Harsh Roongta: See as I would like to tell the investors finance is not nuclear physics, it is not even physics. Most people think finance is very complicated and hence that tune out when people start talking of finance. So I think the whole attempt from our side has been to make finance more simple essentially make friends with money, you are friends with people that you understand. That is the idea of all the investor awareness that we do.

Hrishi K: Yes, I have been speaking to IFAs for years and years nobody has said make friends with money, make investments your friend, so I think that in itself is a novel way of describing it Harsh, thank you very much. So you have been closely associated with the rise of mutual fund investments through SIPs all these years. I would like you to take our listeners through what they are and how they are different, those measures.

Harsh Roongta: So I think SIPs has become very very popular now and I think in general perception, SIPs are very closely related with equity mutual funds that you invest a fixed amount every month into an equity mutual fund, ok there are more than 1 crore SIPs going on but I want to tell listeners that SIPs has been around us from years, think of the very popular recurring deposits that is a SIP in a bank. I hope I am not being a sexist but you have lots of ladies who put in a fixed amount of money with their traditional family jeweler every month the jeweler would add something as the interest and that money would be used to buy something from the jeweler. Now that is the SIP with the jeweler, so any recurring disciplined investment is a SIP. It is only because of this campaign run by the mutual fund industry that this Systematic Investment Plan has now become almost synonymous with equity mutual funds that is very very good as we will see later in that program but systematic investment plans have been with us for quite some years or decades now.

Hrishi K: That’s really a wonderful way to describe it, to likening it to our everyday existence, wonderful. Really thanks for the insights. So, as you know NSE Presents : Invest – O- Cast (An exclusive investor podcast) Powered by MoneyControl is all about helping people learn about their finances on the go…and we have got to some advice from you on the benefits that comes with systematically investing in mutual funds for long periods of time Harsh.

Harsh Roongta: Since today’s topic is on SIPs the reference to mutual funds we will use it with reference to equity mutual funds because that is where it is mostly used right? So think that if I was to explain my SIPs in an equity mutual fund make a lot of sense, think of this you want to buy a commodity whose price you think over 10 years or 12 years is going to rise, you don’t have the money to buy it and keep it today, so you decide to put in a fixed amount of money every month irrespective of what is happening to the price of that commodity. Now the commodity is such that you know over 10 years or 12 years it is going to rise but month to month it will keep going up and down. Now you are investing a fixed sum every month so what happens in the month in which the prices are high obviously you get lower quantity what happens in the month in which the prices are low obviously you get a higher quantity. Such that I think over a period of time you average out the cost at which you buy and please remember if over 10 years the price is otherwise rising you would have got in at a price on an average it should be pretty attractive, that I think is a magic of SIPs in equity mutual fund. It allows you to make sure that your cost is on an average much lower. Financially in financial jargon we like to call it rupee cost averaging. A regular housewife will understand this very easily when the price is high buy less and when the price is low buy more.

Hrishi K: Wonderful! The way you simplified rupee cost averaging. Like you said at the top it is not rocket science and that is what you are here for Harsh. Now what are amount and quantity based SIPs that would be my next query to you?

Harsh Roongta: So I think since SIPs have become popular many variations have come out. One of the variations that have come out that is instead of investing a fixed sum every month you buy a fixed quantity every month right? So if you were say doing SIP in a particular equity share ok, instead of buying for a fixed amount whatever you get ok, you buy that many equity shares every month, I think by its definition the whole benefits of SIPs as I explained in the earlier question that real benefit comes from buying more when the prices are low and buying less when the prices are high. When you do a quantity SIP that benefit has not really come to you, So I think the quantity SIP is a contradiction in terms, it is really the amount SIP which is the way to go.

Hrishi K: So amount SIP keep that in mind that is the way to go. How does one choose as there are so many options in front of us, how does one sit and choose what is better for an individual?

Harsh Roongta: So as an individual as I mentioned I think for if the need for money is after a long period of time at least 8 or 10 years away then in a discipline manner doing a systematic investment in a mutual fund, a fixed amount in a mutual fund, equity mutual fund every month would really really be beneficial for a lay investor.

Hrishi K: Let’s now dive into some key features of Systematic Investment Plans. Now that you have so beautifully explained to us what a SIP is, the various key features characteristics of an SIP?

Harsh Roongta: So I think the biggest feature of the SIP is that it is auto moved, I mean that you cannot have a SIP that requires you to write a cheque every month, the SIP should be automatic, the investment should automatically get debited, it becomes like a deduction at source. An investment deducted at source that is what imparts the discipline to the investment and just to sort of take you through the advantages, I think most listeners might know that NIFTY started on 3rd November 1995 that is a good 23-24 years ago. Any point of time think of it 10 year SIP, monthly 10 year so 120 SIPs. Let us say you invested 10 thousand rupees for 120 months, you could have started any time after the NIFTY started which is 3rd November 95, you would have invested 12 lakhs, 10 thousand into 120, 12 lakhs would have been your investment the worst possible performance would have seen your money grow from 12 lakhs to only 17 lakhs which is a return of around 6% per annum. On an average your money would have grown from 12 lakhs to 26 lakhs which is a on an average a return of 15%, what I want listeners to remember is that this is the return at the end of 10 years. During those 10 years your return value would have fluctuated wildly including being in the red, including being in lower than the amount that they had invested. But in the end, at the end of 10 years there has never been a period where a 12 lakhs ended in less than being 17 lakhs that is the past. For 10 years if you are disciplined the beauty of SIP means it goes month after months. Government comes Government goes, natural disaster happens natural disasters go, market booms market go bust, as long and all these things has happened in 23-24 years that NIFTY has been around, if you have done it for 10 years you have gained bit I think that really is the message for the listeners.

Hrishi K: I am just going to take a quick aside and presume there are first time investors listening to us Harsh. It is crucial for first time investors who haven’t, haven’t started investing yet, to know more about the processes, there is always this thing saying, Oh! my god there is going to be paper work, first time around how much time I have to get in order so just remove those cobwebs for us please.

Harsh Roongta: So I think like everything else, I remember at least from my generation when computers first came there was this apprehension will I be able to do this and yet today I wonder how I ever functioned without the computer. So I think something similar for a first time investor there is the fear of the unknown, if you have opened a bank account recently you have gone through the process already but if you are not confident today there are so many online options that are available where you can do what is called KYC, a Know Your Customer you have to complete that to be able to start investing. If you don’t find yourself comfortable doing it yourself you will find a friendly neighborhood mutual fund distributor, if your amounts are large you can look at an investment advisor or you can go to your bank although, there are plenty of options if you really want to start investing.

Hrishi K: Wonderful! Now I would like you to round up the benefits of SIPs in mutual funds for us please.

Harsh Roongta: So I think the biggest benefit of Systematic Investment Plan is that it imparts discipline and that discipline comes through automation. you do not need to take active action for the investment to happen, in fact to stop it you need to do something, to let it continue you don’t have to do anything, so you are actually using a Law of Inertia to benefit you, so I think that is the biggest benefit of a SIP, obviously all the other benefits that we spoke about, the rupee cost averaging, buy more when the prices are low, buy less when the prices are high that happens for you in a SIP over the long term equity investment is very rewarding and because of the discipline nature you end up reaping those rewards. I think those would be the 3 things that I would summarize for the benefits.

Hrishi K: I like that you say Law of Inertia benefit you, so one of those rare fields, where the Law of Inertia benefits you. Let’s have a few words from you to encourage our listeners to make the most of SIPs in mutual funds, what would be your parting bit of advices.

Harsh Roongta: So a very popular advertisement in 90’s about the motor bike used to say fill it, shut it, forget it right? I would like to say something similar about the SIP, start it, continue it, forget it, it is going to be very beneficial for you in the long run and long run means 8-10 years.



Harsh thank you very very much for helping understand SIPs and mutual funds better. It was absolute pleasure to have the man with your expertise on the show.

Harsh Roongta: Real pleasure, real pleasure Hrishi.

Hrishi K: From today’s session we understood that SIPs help you to average your purchase cost and maximize returns. When you invest regularly over a period irrespective of the market conditions, you would get more units when the market is low and fewer units when the market is high. This averages out the purchase cost of your mutual fund units that use the power of compounding to help you make the most of it.

