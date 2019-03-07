Podcast | Expecting a decent salary hike? Aon predicts good times for Indian employees

According to the annual salary increase report of professional services firm Aon, companies in India gave an average pay increase of 9.5 percent during 2018.
While 2019 will be a year when India goes into general elections, salary hikes are expected to be higher than 2018 at 9.7 percent. According to the annual salary increase report of professional services firm Aon, companies in India gave an average pay increase of 9.5 percent during 2018.Listen in to an exclusive podcast where Sakshi Batra talks to Anandorup Ghose, Partner, Aon to find what employees can expect this appraisal season.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 05:21 pm