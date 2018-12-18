Podcast | Editor's Pick of the Day - Retail Inflation down, factory output up

With all the gloom that was predicted on the economic front, the last couple of months presented a few pleasant surprises. Factory output grew to 8.1 percent in October while retail inflation fell to a 17-month low of 2.33 percent.

IIP at an 11-month high

India’s industrial production had the best month in almost a year as output reached a high of 8.1 percent in October, a big jump from the 4.5 percent that we saw in September.

This augurs well for our economy because, according to a Moneycontrol report, factory output measured by the Index of Industrial Production (or IIP) is the closest approximation for measuring economic activity in the country's business landscape.

Things were a lot less rosy one year prior - in October 2017, factory output grew at a measly 1.8 percent. However, as per a government statement, the IIP for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for the month of October 2018 stood at 107.9, 133.5 and 166.0 respectively. That means growth rates of 7 percent, 7.9 percent and 10.8 percent respectively, compared to October 2017.

The cumulative growth in these sectors during the period of April-October 2018 over the corresponding period of 2017 was 3.8 percent, 5.6 percent and 6.8 percent respectively.

One report stated that in terms of industries, twenty one out of the twenty three industry groups in the manufacturing sector showed positive growth during October 2018 as compared to October 2017. ‘Manufacture of furniture’ witnessed the highest positive growth of 41 percent. The next best was - try to memorise this catchy title - ‘Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials’ at 39 percent, while ‘Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products’ achieved growth of 30.2 percent. On the downside, ‘Manufacture of paper and paper products’ recorded the highest negative growth of -1.8 percent, as did ‘Manufacture of beverages’ at -1.7 percent.

Moneycontrol reported ratings agency ICRA as saying that the uptick in industrial growth in October was likely to be temporary- trends point towards a considerable deterioration in the performance of indicators such as auto production, electricity generation and Coal India’s output during November. B Prasanna, the Head for Global Markets Group at ICICI Bank, said, “Electricity volume growth has re-entered double-digit territory after a gap of over two years and the consumer goods segment also gained from the favourable base, with both durables and non-durables on a healthy uptrend.”

Further, Business Standard reported that output of primary goods, which has the highest weightage of 34.04, grew by 6 percent while the output of intermediate goods, which has the second highest weightage, rose by 1.8 percent.

So, a couple of definitions here to de-jargonize that - in general primary goods are those that are available from cultivating raw materials without a manufacturing process. For instance, agriculture, fishing, mining, or forestry.

Investopedia defines an intermediate good as a product used to produce a final good or finished product. These goods are sold between industries for resale or the production of other goods. For example – salt is a product that is directly consumed but also used to manufacture other food products. Or steel, which can be used in the construction of houses or the manufacture of automobiles; wood, which is used in flooring and furniture; glass, which is useful for the production of windows and eyeglasses; or gold and silver, which can be used to make decorations, housing fixtures and jewellery.

So, India’s primary goods output grew by 6 percent while intermediate goods output grew by 1.8 percent.

Also, the output of consumer non-durables rose during October by 7.9 percent, and that of consumer durables by 17.6 percent. Consumer durables are, of course, mass produced items - think TVs, washing machines, jewellery, mobile phones, or even books - that last for many years.

The general consensus seems to be that consumer durables should last around three years or more. Hence the name durables. Non-durables are those that don’t last long. They have an expected life-span of less than 3 years. Essentially, these products may be used at once or in a shorter life span. Think food items, cosmetics cleaning products, fuel, medications (they all have three-year expiry dates, remember?), office supplies, clothes, footwear...all the stuff we tend to change every couple of years. No, your iPhone doesn’t count. Though, let’s be honest, Android phones get so frustratingly slow in two years that they should be classed a non-durables. If we removed the cleaning apps, android phones would be unusable.

Anyway, you now hopefully better understand durables and non-durables. Also, infrastructure or construction goods' output increased by 8.7 percent and capital goods by 16.8 percent.

Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist at ICRA, told Moneycontrol, “To an extent, both capital goods and consumer durables benefited from the high growth of auto production in October 2018, which has faded in November 2018 to pare accumulated inventories.”

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director-General of the Confederation of Indian Industry (or CII), said, “The impressive rise of industrial output, which has bounced back sharply to record a growth of 8.1 per cent in October is noteworthy and augurs well for the narrative of economic strengthening, going forward. The uptick in manufacturing growth also shows the second half has started off on a positive note. High double digit growth in capital goods at 16.8 percent in October 2018 is an indication of strengthening investment demand in the economy. Demand in the economy, especially in rural India, is reviving as consumer durables grew at the rate of 17.6 percent in the month of October 2018.”

Rajeev Talwar, president of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a trade and industry body, said, “Going ahead, decline in international crude oil prices and stability in rupee scenario is expected to further strengthen the macro-economic environment in the economy.”

Inflation is down

That’s an interesting observation by Talwar, in light of the drop in inflation last month. November saw retail inflation drop to 2.33 percent, the lowest in 16-months. Or 17 months, depending on your news source. That’s an over 1 percent drop from October, when it was 3.38 percent. On a year-on-year basis, the Consumer Price Index ( or CPI) fall - which is what we talk about when we say retail inflation - was even sharper compared to November 2017, when it was 4.88 percent.

Basically, retail inflation has stayed below RBI’s medium-term target of 4 percent for the fourth straight month.

The Economic Times defines CPI as “a comprehensive measure used for estimation of price changes in a basket of goods and services representative of consumption expenditure in an economy.”

Again, de-jargonizing that, various categories and subcategories have been demarcated for classifying consumption items. Based on such indices and sub-indices, the final overall index of price is calculated by national statistical agencies. Yes, we have those. It is one of the most important statistics for an economy, and is generally based on the weighted average of the prices of consumer goods and services, such as transportation, food and medical care.

Basically, it is calculated by taking price changes for each item in the predetermined basket of goods and averaging them. So, CPI gives us an idea of the cost of living in a country. For instance, when prices increase, the currency’s purchasing power - in our case, the rupee- declines. CPI is the main price gauge that the Reserve Bank of India tracks.

In India last month, as per the Central Statistics Office, or the CSO also showed that the Consumer Food Price Index deflated to -2.61 percent in November from -0.86 percent in October.

If we look at the different categories, a PTI report stated that that prices of milk-based products, meat and fish rose during the month under review on a YoY basis while deflation in the cost of eggs, vegetables, pulses and sugar helped lower the overall food price index. Vegetable prices reduced on YoY basis in November by 15.59 percent, pulses and products became cheaper by 9.22 percent while sugar and confectionery costs came down by 9.02 percent.

This fall in prices isn’t an unexpected development for those following the news on the RBI. Urjit Patel in his last monetary policy committee meeting on 5 December, before he resigned as RBI governor, kept policy rates unchanged and cut the inflation forecast for the rest of the fiscal, citing a sharp fall in crude oil prices and food “deflation”. With crude prices dropping more than 30 percent from recent highs, and an impending global slowdown as well as higher oil production in the United States, analysts expect the upside to oil price rises to have been capped.

Overproduction in farm output has led to a glut and farmers’ distress, with vegetable deflation hitting 15.6 percent in November - that’s two straight months of overall food deflation. That said, Patel acknowledged that there has been a broad-based increase in inflation in the non-food group.

Moneycontrol reported that fuel and light inflation for November was at 7.39 percent compared to 8.55 percent month-on-month, while housing inflation was 5.99 percent versus 6.55 percent MoM.

Nayar, the principal economist at ICRA, said, “The sharp easing in the headline CPI inflation to a lower than expected 2.3 percent in November 2018, reflects a combination of favourable factors such as the correction in retail fuel prices, discomfiting factors such as a deeper disinflation in food prices, and base effects related to the waning impact of the HRA revision for central government employees. In our view, factors such as weak post-monsoon rainfall and lagging rabi sowing cast some doubt on how long food prices would remain in the disinflation zone.”

At the RBI board’s most recent meeting on 14 December, new Governor Shaktikanta Das said inflation remained within the central bank’s target and its outlook was benign. He added, “But we need to be watchful.”

The central bank trimmed the inflation forecast for October-March to 2.7 percent-3.2 percent from the earlier 3.9 percent-4.5 percent. It pegged April-September inflation at between 3.8 and 4.2 percent.

Livemint reported that the Asian Development Bank, in its supplement to the Asian Development Outlook, revised downward its FY19 inflation forecast for India to 4.3 percent from its earlier estimate of 5 percent. It, however, retained GDP growth projection at 7.3 percent for 2018-19 with some downside risks, while maintaining that economic growth in the September quarter was a bit slower than anticipated at 7.1 percent.

Prasanna of ICICI Bank said, “We expect CPI to remain below 4 percent till April-June 2019-20. We also expect a change in monetary policy stance to “neutral” from “calibrated tightening” in the February policy and expectations of a rate cut will now start building.” He added, “...we should remain cautious as CPI could pick up sharply towards October-March (FY20).”