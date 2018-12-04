Podcast | Editor's Pick of the Day - Rajasthan polls: The final countdown

When Democratic nominee for the US Senate race Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke conceded an election to Republican Ted Cruz in Texas some time back, nobody knew for sure if he had also conceded that there is always a certain collective of people that votes for entrenched familiarity and not change. This is more or less true for all democracies where certain electoral battles, if not all are fought around perceptions and not facts pertaining to good or bad governance.

Take Rajasthan, currently in the throes of a major election and hear the din around it and you will know what we mean.

On this Moneycontrol podcast, we will try and make sense of some of the keynotes of the countdown leading up to Rajasthan's assembly polls on December 7.

Battle for perception

Politics is a game of perception. You wish it wasn't, but it is. And the party and the candidate who succeed in shaping the perception of the largest number of people, get the maximum number of votes more often than not. Barack Obama won two Presidential terms with the help of a mandate of hope while Donald Trump won because he sold a world-view where America needed trade protectionism and border walls to feel safe.

What are the various voices in Rajasthan elections for, want of a better word, selling? Well, to a detached observer, they sound rather confused about whether they want Rajasthan to have more progress or more revisionist ideologies.

So yes, there are references to progress but you are also hearing strident speeches dominated by caste and religion centric questions and one candidate even promising no interference from cops during child marriages!

Controversies over party manifestos have also erupted. As Shruti Jain reported in The Wire, Both Congress and BJP have critiqued each other's manifestos though they have some key similarities. Both have taken care to address the agrarian distress by conceding to the key demands of the farmers of the state, including minimum support price (MSP), concession on electricity and water for irrigation among many others.

Congress, reports Shruti, has also promised loan waivers within ten days of coming to power. However, as she writes, there is no clarity on the type of loans and farmers that would be taken under this. The party has also pledged to take the farm equipment out of the ambit of Goods and Services Tax (GST), introduce farmers’ pension, firmly implement MSP and improve the system of estimation of crop losses, making it more practical.

On the other hand, BJP, has proposed to set up a rural start-up fund worth Rs 250 crore. Cooperative farm loans worth Rs 1 lakh crore are aimed to be disbursed in the next five years.

Interestingly, both parties have allocated mind and manifesto space to two elements which have created major and often incendiary political conversations in the past few years. Gaushala and gauraksha.

"Additional gau raksha chowkis have been promised (by BJP) in Mewat region of Rajasthan, infamous for numerous incidents of lynching led by cow vigilantes,” wrote Shruti

We were talking about revisionist ideologies, earlier, weren't we? And sure enough, as the piece informs, both parties have put emphasis on Sanskrit and Vedic education in their manifestos. Congress has promised that a Vedic studies board would be constituted and Sanskrit education and language would be promoted.

"BJP has promised free undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Sanskrit education and setting up of a Vedic education board. It has also mentioned that land would be given at concessional rates to those educational institutes that give education and ‘sanskars’ as per the Indian culture.The manifesto reads that a chapter on family awakening would be included in the syllabus of secondary education. During its last tenure, Raje government had made significant changes in the textbooks making them ‘Indian culture’ friendly."

Of course, the tribal communities have not been forgotten because they can swing votes in a close contest. "Congress has promised to get a legal nod to its bill that provides for 5% reservation to Gurjar, Raika, nomads and Gadia Lohar communities. It has also pledged that steps would be taken to implement the proposal that the previous Congress government has sent to the Central government for giving 14 percent reservation on economic basis.

BJP has promised to recommend tribal affairs ministry to include ‘Meena’ in the Scheduled Tribe category. In the name of Ambedkar, a pilgrimage fund, national tourist spot, e-library at Ambedkar community halls and a chair at government universities are provisioned. It has also mentioned that nomadic tribes would get official documents like voter ID, Aadhaar card, caste certificate easily."

However both manifestos skirt around the Muslim vote, "BJP has gone completely silent on Muslims upliftment. Even the Congress manifesto seems reluctant to cater to the community. The only provision it has is for computer education in madrassas. Congress, like BJP, has given more focus to Sanskrit education, sidelining Urdu”

“However, BJP has promised that arrangements would be made to identify Bangladeshis and Rohingya Muslims residing in the state and send them out of the country," wrote Shruti.

That identity politics is a big part of this battle for electoral perception is obvious from the fact that the BJP, in its manifesto, has promised that the word ‘Gorakh dhanda’ would be banned and its use will be made a punishable offence as it hurts the sentiments of the followers of saint Gorakhnath.

Writes Shruthi, "BJP has further proposed to include saint Gorakhnath in the books of Rajasthan state textbook board and to teach students about its contribution in yoga. It has also promised to build a national memorial for him and restore monasteries of the Nath sect," wrote Shruti.

Whether voters need something more to survive in a rather uncertain economic climate than an assertion of caste identity is a question only time and election results will answer.

The big picture

Let us now try and understand the way politics has traditionally worked in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan's politics has veered between two main players traditionally. Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress with a modicum of influence wielded by Swatantra party headed by former rulers of Rajasthan.

Strong leaders like Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Mohan Lal Sukhadia, Rajmata Gayatri Devi of Jaipur, Vasundhara Raje, Ashok Gehlot have more or less dominated the politics of the state. Incidentally though, the state has not voted a party to power for consecutive terms since the 1998 assembly election.

Bhairon Singh Shekhawat was the last chief minister to have retained power in 1993. But as India Today reported in November, 2018 , Union minister Prakash Javadekar has claimed that taking a break from recent electoral trend, Rajasthan would vote back the ruling BJP to power in assembly election.

The challenge before Vasundhara Raje

Whether parties win elections or individuals do is an unanswered question in Rajasthan and finally the voters may end up voting for or against the current chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

As Kumar Uttam reported in Hindustan Times, the CM suffers from a problem of perception that is proving the biggest challenge for her managers and her party in the run-up to the assembly elections.

"from being “inaccessible” to “having done little” (both popular refrains among voters), Vasundhara Raje, 65 continues to fight the reputation of being a “maharani”. Her name evokes sharp responses," wrote Uttam.

The piece goes on to quote ordinary voters who list out grievances including lack of government jobs, high electricity bills, ineffective delivery of government schemes, among reasons why they will not vote the ruling party back in power. There is also unrest among Jats and Rajputs over issues of representation.

The by-elections were a wakeup call whereas the piece points out, Congress wrested two Lok Sabha seats and an assembly seat away from the BJP.

But nobody can predict as of now, which way the assembly polls will go.

The final countdown

Neha Chandra of India Today has reported the latest figures in India Today's Political Stock Exchange survey and they show that while 45 percent of respondents in Rajasthan want change in the government, a close 44 per cent support the present dispensation led by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

However, she writes, “There is, however, a regional twist to this photo-finish prognosis: some regions of the state- Ahirwal, Dhundhar (Jaipur), Shekhawati and Hadoti-seem ready to vote the BJP out while others-Marwar, Mewar and Jaisalmer-Bikaner-appear to want more of the same. Based on caste-wise preference, the PSE poll shows that SC, ST, Muslims, Meena, Gujar, Meghwal and Bhil are against the incumbent government. On the other hand, OBC, General, Jat, Kumhar, Mali, Brahmin, Rajput and Vaish want to retain the government.”

And so there we are. Back to identity politics rather than issues like employment, law and order, agrarian reforms and more.

And let us not forget the politics of figure-heads either.

As the piece points out, while Raje is contesting for a fourth consecutive time from Jhalrapatan constituency. Former Union minister Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh, who quit the BJP to join Congress over differences with Raje, is pitted against her. The Congress fielded veteran Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura, while Sachin Pilot has been given a ticket from Tonk.

The survey incidentally was conducted in 25 parliamentary constituencies via telephone interviews, with a sample size of 10,136.

The mathematics of caste

Caste inevitably remains a big factor in Rajasthan politics. As Rahul Singh Shekhawat recently opined in First post, a mixture of caste math and popularity will in the end seal the fates of Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot.

He writes, “Interestingly, many believe that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have considered several factors like caste and personal weightage before fielding high-profile candidates from constituencies to ensure they spend maximum time in their segments. To wrestle power from Raje, a three-time Jhalrapatan MLA will not be a piece of cake. In order to up their game, Congress fielded a fellow Rajput — Manvendra Singh, who yields a considerable influence owing to his political background and caste.”

Rahul informs why caste and religion ARE significant factors in political equations. It is because out of the over 2,73,404 voters in the Jhalrapatan constituency, approximately 15 percent are Muslims, 13 percent are SC-STs, OBCs stand at 11, Brahmins are 7 percent in number, Rajputs-Saundhiyas are at 12 percent, Dangis are at 6 percent while Mali and Mahajans are at 5 percent each among others.

“In a calculated bid to gather support from Rajput-Saundhia group, Congress fielded Manvendra from the area to cut into BJP’s traditional vote bank. The grand old party also enjoys support from the Muslim community in the constituency who generally tend to go with Congress.”

The parties may have sidelined Muslim electorate in their manifestos but they cannot ignore the Muslim-dominated Tonk constituency so state Congress chief Sachin Pilot and BJP’s sole Muslim candidate Yunus Khan, a state minister are in the fray against each other.

Nobody can of course discount two-time chief minister Ashok Gehlot who will be contesting the elections from his stronghold in Sardarpura constituency in Jodhpur. The AICC general secretary, informs Rahul, won four consecutive Assembly elections from this seat and has been the legislator here for the past two decades.

In the end, the results of this election will signal whether caste politics is more entrenched than ever or whether voters can see beyond identity politics at the elusive ideal of efficient governance.