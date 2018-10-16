Podcast | Editor's pick of the day - It's raining deals this festive season

Everything comes at a price. But during this one rather extended period of time of the year, there is a discount to that price. Nothing, of course, is free.

While Flipkart and Amazon kicked off their festive sales starting October 10, offline players are also gearing up to offer interesting deals for consumers.

We here at Moneycontrol collated some of the best deals offered in the online and offline space across four-wheelers, two-wheelers, white goods, and retail industries. So, as your reward for reading and listening, we will end the podcast with some of those deals. On our Story of the Day, it’s an update on the shopping that we Indians have been up to during this festive season.

But first, how are the giants doing?

The e-tailing industry has sold $2.3 billion worth of goods during the five-day festive sale this year compared to $1.4 billion generated in 2017, showing a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 64 percent, according to Redseer Consulting, a research and advisory firm.

As per Redseer's analysis, an increased awareness about the sale among the online consumers and the resultant surge in buying particularly from Tier 2-3 cities helped overall sales this year. Sales also got a boost from the multiple affordability schemes, bank and wallet offers, and loyalty and subscription services offered by e-tailers.

“The industry witnessed a higher growth this time compared to last year. This was driven by multiple drivers, the key being a larger shopper base from Tier-2+cities. Affordability and loyalty schemes introduced by e-tailing players also played a huge role in converting the visitors into shoppers,” said Ujjwal Chaudhry, Engagement Manager.

Earlier Redseer reported that around $800 million worth of smartphones, $170 million worth of large appliances and $120 million worth of fashion have been sold in the three days of the festive season.

It also estimated sales may reach $3 billion by the end of the five-day sale period.

For the first time, both Amazon and Flipkart started their sale on the same date. Both the companies offered Rs 60,000 credit to consumers under their cardless scheme, besides credit and debit card EMIs.

What is the competition looking like?

Walmart-owned Flipkart on October 15 claimed 70 percent market share of the entire Indian e-commerce space during the five-day festive sale, with the total value of goods sold almost doubling.

"Gross merchandise value is 80 percent of last year whereas units grew by close to 2X year on year," the company said in a statement.

While rival Amazon did not comment on market share, it said that the fashion segment emerged as its biggest category in terms of units sold, with 63 percent orders in this segment coming from tier 2 and 3 cities, as its six-day festive sale came to an end. Interestingly, Flipkart claimed 85 percent share in the fashion category of the online market.

While Amazon's The Great Indian Festival sale concluded on October 15, Flipkart's Big Billion Days ended a day earlier.

Amazon claimed to have sold over 1 million Xiaomi smartphones in a day and Rs 400 crore worth of OnePlus phones in one day. It did not share the units sold by OnePlus. While Xiaomi phones on Amazon registered a 200 percent growth over last year's Great Indian Festival, the growth for OnePlus was 100 percent.

"We have received an overwhelming response to the fifth Great Indian Festival, with sales in the first 36 hours nearly surpassing entire first wave last year and the event exceeding our most aggressive plans across all categories. With 3x times surge in Prime member signups across the country, more than 80 percent of new customers coming from small towns, and orders from 99 percent of serviceable pin-codes in just four days, we are humbled that Amazon.in is trusted by India to find, discover, and buy anything online," said Amit Agarwal, senior vice president and country head, Amazon India.

Flipkart, however, said it saw 3 million smartphones sold on a single day, claiming 85 percent of overall market share for that day.

Amazon, on the other hand, shared that 80 percent of new customers came from small towns and added that new customers on its Hindi website grew 2.4x over a normal business day. The Hindi version of the platform was launched last month to boost its presence in smaller towns.

Both Amazon and Flipkart have launched easy payment options this year to attract small town and first-time buyers. Amazon claimed that 70 percent of EMI customers who shopped came from tier 2 and smaller towns. Amazon Pay, the payments arm of the company witnessed a three fold increase in daily active users as compared to an average business day. Flipkart, on the other hand, claimed that 50 percent of its customers used payment options like EMIs and bank offers driving 60 percent of overall sales and enabling customers to upgrade products in categories like mobile, TVs and laptops.

DEALS! DEALS! DEALS!

(With inputs from Swaraj Baggonkar, M Saraswathy and Himadri Buch)

No good deed goes unpunished, sure, but we are a little more optimistic than that. So here – as your reward, a collation of some great deals doing the rounds.

Auto Sector:

Tata Motors has announced a special festive campaign named ‘Festival of Gifts’ for new customers. As part of this campaign, the company will offer assured gifts to the customers on every purchase of a new Tata car.

Customers stand a chance to win gifts like Tanishq vouchers, iPhone X, Tablet, LED TVs and more worth up to Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, on the purchase of a new car, customers stand a chance to win a brand new Tata Tigor through a lucky draw every week.

Buyers will receive a scratch coupon on the delivery of their car through which they can avail the gifts. This can be done by downloading the ‘Festival of Gifts’ app from the Play Store or by registering on the website.

Other four-wheeler companies such as Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra are yet to announce their offers

In a bid to boost sales, two-wheeler manufacturers are also offering discounts ahead of festive season.

Bajaj Auto has launched a 5-5-5 scheme on a select range of its motorcycles and the scheme is applicable to Platina, Discover, Pulsar, V15 and V12. The company is offering 5 years of free own damage insurance cover, 5 years of free services and 5 years of free warranty.

Largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has also announced a slew of festive offers for customers. The company has offered a low down payment finance scheme of Rs 4,999 from October 10 to November 10.

White Goods and Home Appliances

Thomson has announced heavy discounts on all its models including the new 50 and 55 4k UHD television sets. For Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale that started on October 10, the brand offers full smart TVs starting from Rs 12,499 and 4k TV from Rs 16,999.

Panasonic is celebrating 100 years of the brand and the company is offering special offers on TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, AC, beauty products and small appliances. The company is offering a 4-year warranty on its 4K television, a combo offer on the sound system, free iron on receiving washing machines.

Godrej has also launched 40 new product models this festive season. The company is offering the facility to take home any premium product with only Rs 60 down payment and zero cost EMI. Apart from this, there is also an easy finance scheme on the refrigerator, microwave and other appliance, wherein consumers can take the product home by paying just Rs 999.

Electronic retail chain Vijay Sales is dishing out additional offers this festive season on a host of items. On a purchase of a premium TVs, AC or a refrigerator through HDFC, ICICI or Axis Bank Cards, the customer will be eligible for a 10 percent discount.

Apart from this, many more options like free smartphones or soundbar speakers are available on buying a premium television.

Chinese handset-maker Vivo has come up with offers and discounts for its customers across offline stores and retail outlets for the festive season. The company will offer discounts, no cost EMIs and cashback offers across the Vivo portfolio from October 9-November 15.

Prestige with its ‘Shubh Utsav’ is also luring customers by giving up to 25 percent discounts from September 16 to November 29. One example – buy a pressure cooker, get a kettle free! Buy a gas stove and a cooker free! Now that’s what I call a deal.

Zero-cost EMI!

Collaborating with e-tailers such as Flipkart and Amazon, companies are also offering customers easy delivery and zero cost EMI.

Amazon India booked Rs 400 crores worth of OnePlus smartphones within 36 hours of the Amazon Great Indian festival 2018.

For the first time, both Amazon and Flipkart started their sale on the same date.

Flipkart is looking forward to selling twice the value of goods it sold last year during the festive season.

Both the companies are offering Rs 60,000 credit to consumers under their cardless scheme, besides credit and debit card EMIs.

Samsung Galaxy S9 is up for grabs with the purchase of a family hub refrigerator – and that is just one of the many offers up for grabs. Head over to the Moneycontrol website now to see what else is available.

Consumerism – it’s fun. The alternative is not Soviet Union style living. The alternative is not political. The alternative is to understand that those holes in our soul that need filling can sometimes entertain the notion of something that is not a one lakh rupee mobile phone.

The sad thing, though, is that the one lakh rupee phone might be an easier alternative. But until such a realisation, whee, SALES!