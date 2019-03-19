Podcast | Digging Deeper - Mahindra’s EV venture Glyd: Smooth landing or short circuit?

Leading Indian conglomerate Mahindra & Mahindra’s automotive division has made some impressive strides in recent times, especially in the electric vehicle segment. Late last month, Mahindra introduced its new tech-based premium e-mobility service, Glyd, in Mumbai, flagging off the first batch of 10 eVerito vehicles at the launch event. The new ride-hailing service is targeted at office going executives, and will be available in the Bandra Kurla Complex area in Mumbai in its initial phase. Customers can travel from home to office and return home in the evening using the electric vehicle fleet. The tariff is fixed and the type of vehicle is predictable for passengers who choose to commute this way. That’s a good thing, as we know - who amongst us hasn’t, at some point, prayed that we would get a newer vehicle, especially on hot summer days like these?

Mahindra & Mahindra’s electric venture will, of course, place it squarely in direct competition with the two main players in India’s can business - Ola and Uber. Glyd’s pricing will be premium - around 5-10 percent more than the rates of Ola and Uber - since it claims to offer a premium service. M&M’s managing director Pawan Goenka said, “This is our unique step to drive positive change towards a smart, sustainable and experiential daily commute.”

This is a good time to look at what the future might hold for Mahindra’s Glyd. Will it prove to be a successful disruptor, like the company hopes, or will it just be another competitor that Uber and Ola simply outlast?

What is a Glyd?

Glyd is M&M’s second foray into the aggregator platform. It had tested the waters, so to speak, in 2015 with its app-based cargo aggregator business SmartShift. - a truck booking service that merged with a Mumbai startup named Porter.

The brand Glyd is owned by M&M, but the fleet of cars will be owned by third party companies and drivers. M&M flagged off a fleet of 10 e-Veritos, which are fully electric versions of the Mahindra Verito, on 25th February. Those 10 e-Veritos are owned by Mumbai-based ride-hailing company Meru Cabs.

A Moneycontrol report noted that since Glyd will have only electric cars on its app, it is designed on the lines of the Bengaluru–based all-electric cab company Lithium. As stated earlier, the initial phase has been planned in and around Bandra-Kurla Complex and Lower Parel in Mumbai - the “premium” business districts of Mumbai. Glyd hopes to have 200-400 electric cars functional around BKC, and a further 800-1,600 cars in Lower Parel in the next 12 months. M&M is partnering in this project with Cisco and Vodafone. Cisco has been roped in to provide web-conferencing facilities in the e-Veritos, while Vodafone will offer curated digital content and connectivity in the vehicles. M&M is also offering features like air purifiers and strain-free lighting that it claims will add more value to the commuting experience. Glyd cabs will also include stress-relieving amenities like wrap-around head rests, custom designed armrests and bolstered seats. To ensure privacy, a section of the fleet have partitions in the rear seat so that one is not disturbed by co-passengers. One can book the full car or a seat through the Glyd app. These extra features will, of course, come at a special cost - that 10 percent premium over a regular Uber or Ola cab we mentioned earlier. We will only find out later if such services translate into willing customers. But M&M officials claim they are confident that their customer base is strong, and that the personalized solutions at the cost are justified.

In fact, so confident that M&M is likely to add more models to the Glyd service when they are available in the market. Glyd will have only Mahindra branded vehicles in its fleet, and though there is no official word from Mahindra on the future model range in Glyd, the company is set to launch an electric version of the KUV100 this year followed by an electric version of the XUV300 in 2020.

The company’s MD, Dr. Goenka, said, “As the pioneer of electric vehicles in the country, Mahindra has from time to time provided innovative and first of its kind e-mobility solutions. Glyd is one such flagship premium e-mobility solution to redefine the in-commute experience of daily commuters....Going forward, we plan to launch multiple e-mobility solutions, across cities. He added, “To not participate in shared mobility and watch it from the sidelines will be suicidal.”

Another Mahindra official told Business Standard, “We need to identify new user cases for e-mobility and then allow it to scale up...Our services will be premium. There is a difference between you checking into a five-star hotel versus a budget hotel — even as the room size is the same, the experience is different. Mahindra is looking at offering a differentiated experience.”

One market watcher’s analysis, as per Moneycontrol, is that, “Drivers are starting to get confidence about putting an electric vehicle for commercial use. The cost advantages of running an EV is much higher for commercial purposes than running petrol or diesel-powered car.”

EVs: their time is now. Or is it?

Is that true? EVs can cost more than their petrol or diesel equivalents. But, as cabs, one would think EVs would probably not make a difference to paying customers who just want to get from point A to point B. India has witnessed a boom of mobility startups and services, led by the success of Ola. That company then ventured into electric cabs, in collaboration with Mahindra, in Nagpur but received a fairly disappointing response. That project pretty much failed with drivers even reportedly returning the vehicles, thanks to frustratingly long queues at the charging stations in the city that were few and far in between. But Ola has stuck by its plan to bring one million EVs to Indian roads by 2022. One source told FactorDaily, “Nagpur was a pilot to see how things works. It learnt from its mistakes, and has included new ways to build its EV fleet.” In fact, just a few days after the launch of Glyd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd announced it had raised ₹400 crores from Ola’s existing and early investors Tiger Global and Matrix India.

Mahindra is no spring chicken when it comes of EVs. If anything, it knows that segment fairly well. It sells the all-electric e2O in India and recently released 10,000 electric three-wheelers. It is the second biggest beneficiary of the institutional order of 10,000 electric cars from Delhi-based state-owned company Energy Efficiency Service, or EESL. Tata Motors is the only other auto company in India to manufacture electric vehicles, and supplies its electric vehicle Tigor to Energy Efficiency Services. In terms of value, M&M’s order in higher than the order leader Tata Motors. M&M has committed to supplying 4,950 units of the eVerito.

Business Standard said that in an earlier interaction Pawan Goenka had claimed there was also interest from many state governments, some having approached the company for e-mobility and setting up last-mile connectivity. He had reportedly said Mahindra was “in serious discussion” to create a fleet of its EVs in three or four cities. The company already had one MoU with the Thane Municipal Corporation. Besides, the central government has already stated that, as part of its National Electric Mobility Mission Plan for 2030, it wants EVs to make up 30 percent of all new automobiles on Indian roads.

Further, EVs are gaining popularity as the vehicles of choice for rental services. As Yourstory.com reported, “...bike-sharing platforms like Yulu, Mobycy, Rapido, ONN Bikes, Bounce, Vogo, and Ola’s new EV venture, Ola Electric, are all looking to go electric in order to survive and thrive in the $300 million ride-sharing/rental market in India...Bus aggregator ZipGo and car rental startup Zoomcar are also looking at electric (vehicles)...And then there are the electric three-wheeler operators such as SmartE, which address last-mile connectivity...SmartE plans to release one lakh three-wheelers by 2022. Even Ashok Leyland announced its foray into electric buses a year ago, and is now ready to launch 50 e-buses.”

One of the things Ola learnt from the Nagpur experiment, according to the FactorDaily report, was to focus on three-wheelers or electric auto-rickshaws, rather than electric cars. The report quotes an Ola insider sa saying, “It’s cheaper and easier to deploy. Charging is also faster.”

Ola does have big plans for EVs, which probably explains Pawan Goenka’s urgency to not miss the bus, as it were. Through Ola Electric, the Indian unicorn has partnered with several OEMs and battery manufacturers, while also looking at working with the automotive industry for solutions for electric vehicles. According to Ola’s official statement, they are currently running several pilots to deploy electric vehicles and charging solutions, including battery swapping stations, electric 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler services amongst others. Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder & CEO, had said, “...our mission is to enable sustainable mobility for everyone. India can leapfrog problems of pollution and energy security by moving to electric mobility, create millions of new jobs and economic opportunity, and lead the world.”

We’re going to get a bit technical here, to explain what charging stations are all about.

YourStory.com noted that “electric vehicles across the world have two common charging options: charging stations or swappable batteries. A fixed charging system is made up of a permanent docking system that can be set up in malls, homes, and offices. The vehicle can also be fast-charged depending on the technology available. Luxury sportscar maker Porsche, for example, is experimenting with a 450 KW charger. German luxury carmaker BMW has similar technology - both can charge a car for 100 km in under five minutes. Tesla has charging stations with fast chargers, but continues to work on swappable batteries. Batteries today are increasingly lithium-ion, rather than lead acid, which fell out of favour because it drains faster after eight months of use.”

Currently, 80 percent of electric vehicles are charged at homes and/or offices. You’ve probably seen them in the basement parking if you live in a large apartment complex - those thick blue or red cables stuck into a plug point in the wall. This form of charging is slow because it typically takes eight hours for a full charge. Also, such basic charging amenities do not always exist at offices, hotels, and malls. The infrastructure needs to be easy to set up, low-maintenance, cost-efficient, and quick to use before it can be widely adopted with ease.

Glyd vs the rest

While Ola has stayed the course with its own EV venture, Uber has stayed out of it. In fact, Uber has not really responded to the launch of Mahindra’s Glyd. In October last year, Uber had said it was focusing on reducing its dependence on petrol and diesel vehicles and Uber’s India president Pradeep Parmeswaran indicated that Mahindra was their partner for the venture. Last month, M&M’s Goenka tod The Economic Times that while Mahindra and Uber had signed a memorandum of understanding in 2017 to provide last mile zero emission connectivity in Indian cities but the partnership had taken longer than anticipated to firm up. However, things were finally falling into place, he claimed. Where that long-awaited partnership heads next will be interesting to watch, to say the least.

Ruchi Shukla, a Mumbai-based independent mobility expert, told Quartz India, “The EV space, first, is tough to crack at this stage when the infrastructure is not mature.” But M&M has one advantage: it is the only supplier of batteries, starter motors, power electronics, and power transmission for EVs, which it sells to other carmakers. As Quartz noted, “the fact that both Ola and Uber are also eyeing the EV segment makes Glyd a formidable rival. After all, M&M is India’s largest maker of EVs.” Ashish Chandra, a research scholar at the International Organisation of Scientific Research, told Quartz, “Having in-house capabilities of batteries et al is in favour of the company (M&M). It will help keep operating expenses low for its drivers and car suppliers...Moreover, M&M is not directly operating the cabs, and neither is it buying anything; car, batteries, or infrastructure.”

Amit Kaushik, country head of automotive consultancy Urban Science, told Quartz, “Uber and Ola are investor-driven companies and any vertical that isn’t giving viable returns doesn’t make sense for them...M&M, on the other hand, can re-deploy investments if the initiative fails to take off. The company isn’t putting in a lot of money into it anyway.”