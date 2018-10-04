Podcast | Digging Deeper: How do US Fed rate hikes impact India?

On September 26, the US Federal Reserve, the American counterpart of the RBI, lifted short-term rate by a quarter-point to a range of 2 percent to 2.25 percent. This is a benchmark for many consumer and business loans. It was the eighth such hike by the Fed since 2015.

Rate hikes by the Federal Reserve are important news because they generally lead to a rise in US treasuries yield and act as incentives for foreign funds to park their money in US markets for higher rate of interest.

That then leads to foreign fund outflows from emerging markets - like India, Turkey, Argentina etc - because rate hikes tend to lower investment returns for foreign investors and prompt them to sell. Such a development is bad news for our currency because the dollar grows stronger in the currency market.

That’s the briefest way to summarise the fallout of a US Fed rate hike. We are going to attempt in this deep dive to explain in a bit of detail how India is affected by the US Federal Reserve, and what the immediate future looks like for the Indian economy.

What is the US Fed?

Here’s a brief history of the entity we’re discussing today. The US Fed, or Federal Reserve, was founded in 1913 to be the caretaker of the American economy. In November of 1910, six men met at the Jekyll Island Club in the state of Georgia to secretly discuss their concerns about the banking system in the US.

Following the Bank Panic of 1907, these gentlemen were concerned about the potential for financial panic that severely disrupted economic activity somewhat periodically during their time.

They put together a plan to reform the American banking system that ultimately became the blueprint for the Federal Reserve System. Three years after that secret meeting, American President Woodrow Wilson signed into law the Federal Reserve Act, and the Federal Reserve System was born in December 1913.

According to Investopedia, the Fed decides US monetary policy, supervises and regulates banking institutions, and maintains stability in their financial system. It also provides financial services to depository institutions, the American government and other foreign official institutions.

It’s a separate story that the US Fed is blamed for standing by and watching the Great Depression of 1929 unfold. After World War II, the Fed exorcised some of its ghosts from the Great Depression - it kept interest rates low when the US economy went on a bull run that lasted till the 1960s.

What does the hike in the US Fed’s rates mean?

A US Fed rate hike refers to an increase in interest rates that the Federal Reserve is willing to provide to banks in the US for lending and borrowing activities. As a consequence of such an increase, the interest rates of everything else in the US go up - government bonds, bank savings deposits by customers, consumer loans etc., pretty similar to what happens to the interest rates of our loans or FDs when the RBI tweaks interest rates in India.

In the case of India, an increase in US Fed rates has generally led to a decrease in the value of our currency against the dollar. To understand this, we need to examine the connection between currency and interest rates. Emerging economies like India generally experience higher inflation and have higher interest rates than developed countries like USA or Germany or Japan.

For instance, FD interest rates in India this year have hovered between 7 percent and 8 percent. Inflation in India was around 3.69 percent in August and over 4 percent in July. On the other hand, both interest rates and inflation in the US have held at 1 percent-1.5 percent.

Many financial institutions borrow money in the US at low-interest rates and invest those borrowings in government bonds of emerging countries, in local currencies, to earn higher interest. Even after accounting for the depreciation of local currencies due to higher inflation, investors earn more than what they could have earned had they just held their money in American bonds.

There is, of course, a fair bit of risk in such a venture. Emerging economies are less stable than the US economy. Remember the recent (and ongoing) crisis in Turkey? Or the fact that the Argentinian peso has depreciated over 98 percent this year? So, such investments can quickly lose value if inflation in India spikes sharply or the Indian government takes some policy measures that weaken the rupee.

When the US raises its domestic interest rates, the difference between interest rates in India and the US decreases. It doesn’t take an Amartya Sen to deduce that such a change makes India less attractive for such investors.

In such a scenario, some of the money exits the Indian economy and flows back to the US. Such investors sell their Indian investments and convert the local currency they get from this sale- in our case, the rupee - to US dollars, which they then send home.

One Moneycontrol analysis explains that more often than not, fund managers sell some part of their holdings in emerging market equities and deploy that money in US bonds. The demand for dollars increases while the demand for the rupee drops in the forex market. Consequently, the dollar increases in value while the rupee suffers.

This hurts the economy in serious ways. Dollar outflows, in addition to weakening the rupee, also hold the RBI back from cutting interest rates as that could lead to further outflows. With oil prices only rising, a weak rupee would inflate import bills and put enormous pressure on the government’s finances.

We’ve discussed in previous podcasts about how serious this problem can get - rising oil prices could see India’s import bill rise by as much as 30 billion USD.

Brent crude is currently trading at $84.92 per barrel, having breached the $86 mark already this month. This price has risen 27.68 percent from the 66.57 level at the start of the year. India imports over 80 percent of its overall crude oil requirement, making it the third-largest importer of oil after the US and China. Since payment of crude oil is done in dollars, a higher crude oil prices means more rupees being converted to dollars, which only serve to strengthen that currency.

The Iran sanctions which begin in November will only exacerbate this problem. There is already talk of oil touching 100$ per barrel in 2019, with even BofAML ringing the alarm.

This has a cascading effect that we now know all too well. Raw materials - copper, aluminium, or machinery - become more expensive. They squeeze margins of companies dependent on them to make products.

That then leads lead to a rise in prices of goods such as cars and televisions. You’d think that exporters would benefit from a stronger dollar and a weaker rupee. You’d be right, except that the export market is also going through a prolonged lull.

“Stiff competition and anemic demand in most export markets,” is how one analysis explains the exporter’s quandary.

A stronger dollar could also affect gold prices negatively in India. And though equities can exhibit volatility in the short term, investors would do well to stick with their investments in quality companies.

Akshay Seth, a SEBI Registered Research Analyst and co-founder of Equityboxx.com, writes, “The biggest financial institutions (those that hold trillions of dollars...) are global asset allocators - they invest in everything (stocks, bonds or currencies) and every country (India, US, China etc) in proportion to attractiveness and risks. US bonds are the safest investments on the planet so they form the basis of judging everything. Now if US fed will raise rate these investors will sell their investment, big outflow will happen and this will drain money from equities and prices will be down. That’s how it works”

What’s next?

Earlier this year, in March, the Fed raised benchmark interest rates to between 1.50 percent and 1.75 percent. Last Wednesday, the Fed again hiked the US Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points, which lifted the benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 2 percent to 2.25 percent.

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, said he was aware that such a hike may put emerging markets under stress and that the performance of the emerging markets mattered to the Fed, but all countries would benefit from healthy US growth.

The Fed had forecast that the US economy would experience at least three more years of growth. The American central bank foresees a rate hike in December 2018, three more in 2019, and one increase in 2020.

Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors said, “It does seem to potentially indicate they believe monetary policy is becoming less accommodative and getting more towards that neutral rate.”

The neutral rate is a Fed estimate at which rates neither stimulate nor restrict the economy. US president Donald Trump criticised the rate hike.

He said, “We’re doing great as a country. Unfortunately they just raised interest rates because we are doing so well. I’m not happy about that...I’d rather pay down debt or do other things, create more jobs. So I’m worried about the fact that they seem to like raising interest rates.”

Powell refused to take on Trump’s remark, saying, “We don’t consider political factors or things like that.”

Analysing the situation, Livemint asked, “will fund flows drop as the US raises rates and winds down its balance sheet? Or will the benefit they gain from higher US growth offset that effect?”

The Asian Development Bank, in its Asian Development Outlook Update, stated, “...reducing Fed portfolio holdings or further hiking the policy rate would push up interest rates in the US, as would both actions simultaneously. This implies a stronger US dollar, which has mixed effects, and the potential for capital to drain from Asia. Higher US interest rates could spill over into emerging Asia by raising interest rates in the region, thereby posing a challenge to financial stability. ...higher financing costs for investment and higher effective discount rates, which would lower asset valuations and weaken the region’s corporate balance sheets.”

The impact close to home

India’s Current Account Deficit in the first quarter of this fiscal widened to $15.8 billion or about 2.4 percent of our GDP. It was $15 billion in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

In the January-March quarter, the trade shortfall stood at 1.9 percent of the GDP. The problem with a rise in CAD is that it leads to depreciation in the value of the rupee because more quantity of currency needs to be utilised for payment of higher imports. And it could get worse.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch increased its CAD estimate by 0.2 percent to 2.8 percent of GDP for FY19 citing high crude oil prices up to $95 per barrel by June of next year.

If that wasn’t enough, economists too expect the CAD to rise to 2.7-2.8 percent this year due to higher imports of electronic goods in addition to spiralling oil prices.

Emerging markets that run current account deficits, like India, have seen currencies depreciate sharply. The rupee is today at 73.74 to a dollar.

Business Today noted that the fall in the rupee’s value can be attributed to global and domestic cues. Brokerages are now cautious when setting lower targets for the rupee, thanks to deteriorating conditions for the currency both at home and abroad.

A DBS Bank forecast says the rupee could slide to 75 per dollar while UBS Securities cut its year-end forecast to 73 from 66. Scotiabank sees the rupee nearing 74.

Overseas investors withdrew out Rs 21,000 crore, or 3 billion USD, from India’s capital markets in September alone. That was the sharpest spike in funds outflow in four months.

Since the start of this year, FPIs, or Foreign Portfolio Investors, have pulled out 63,864 crores from Indian markets. This has placed enormous pressure on the India’s currency which has dropped more than 13 percent this year.

Considering the Fed’s talk of further rate hikes, it would not come as much of a surprise if the rupee fell to 75 in the near future.

Claudio Borio, Head of the Monetary and Economic Department at the Bank for International Settlements, said the volatility being experienced by emerging markets is not a surprise. He said such turbulence is “akin to a patient’s withdrawal symptoms as he is being weaned away from the narcotic of ultra-low interest rates.”

Borio also said, “policymakers and market participants should brace themselves for a lengthy and eventful convalescence.”

But it’s not all doom and gloom for India. Livemint noted, “India can afford to wait and watch for three reasons. First, it does not have a fixed exchange rate, forcing it to copy US action. Secondly, the US is in a policy normalization phase, not monetary tightening. Third, India has built adequate foreign exchange reserves to take care of sudden FPI outflows.”

Well there you have it, a domino effect, little ripple in the monetary policy meeting taking place in the US could cause sizeable changes across the market in the world, and that is something that India is also experiencing. But, according to some analysts at least, we are in a better position than before to handle such changes. Is that really true? Will we see rupee hit 75 mark? Will petrol price contribute to worsening on current account deficit? Will the sanctions imposed on Iran by US make the situation that much worse?