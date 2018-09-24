Podcast | Digging deeper: How crowdsourcing is contributing in rebuilding Kerala

The floods have almost a scriptural imagery be it in cinema and in literature. But when they arrive without cinematic distance..in real time, to uproot real people, destroy their livelihoods and then retreat leaving behind mountains of debris, a very tangible fear of epidemics and a long, painful walk to recovery, you need perspective. And a very practical blueprint in order to rebuild what has been decimated and replenish what has been lost.

In this podcast, we will survey the unique approach to rebuilding that the Kerala government is employing to deal with the shattering aftermath of the floods that devastated the state over a month ago.

According to a recent Moneycontrol report, the Kerala government has decided to take the crowdfunding route to rebuild the state in the aftermath of the deluge last month. The rains and subsequent floods were said to be the worst in the last 100 years, had claimed 493 lives since the onset of the South West Monsoon on May 29, besides leaving a trail of destruction that saw nearly 14 lakh people displaced from their homes. Hence, the need for a radical approach to reconstruction.

"For construction of houses, providing means of livelihood and basic infrastructure, it has been decided to accept sponsorship after imposing certain conditions. The decision to go in for crowdfunding was taken at a cabinet meeting on the suggestion of KPMG, one of the largest professional service companies in the world, appointed as project consultant partner last month to rebuild the state," stated the Moneycontrol report. The government has also decided to set up a body to facilitate speedy implementation of various projects.

But even before we explore this rather unconventional approach to rebuilding the state, let us first come to grips with the extent of the destruction.

The trail of devastation

In a New Indian Express piece, author Rajesh Abraham describes the residual tragedy post the flood.

"Over one million people displaced. More than 3,000 relief camps opened. Crops lost in 54,000 hectares. Over three lakh farmers affected. As many as 221 bridges damaged. The flood-ravaged state has to embark on a massive reconstruction exercise—economic, social and political—to restore the status of God’s Own Country," reported the New Indian Express.

And yes, here comes the almost Biblical imagery, "The torrent looked powerful and menacing as it rolled down the hillsides, tearing up trees, triggering landslides, splitting roads into two, ripping away bridges and knocking down flimsy houses and drowning all sorts of vehicles. And for those houses which withstood its force, the water entered all the rooms, swallowing TVs, refrigerators, sofas, furniture, beds, fans, and in the end, human beings, who had no place to run. Sometimes, the water turned direction and entered new towns and submerged them. In Kerala’s Rice Bowl, Kuttanad, the entire paddy cultivation was wiped out under an immovable sheet of water,” the daily added.

And the writer doesn't forget either the stories of the heroism of fishermen and ordinary citizens who opened homes, hearts, temples and mosques to help the displaced.

The debate over man and nature made disasters can wait as it always has whenever any state in India, be it Uttarakhand or Assam has suffered a calamity. The connection between the shutters of 33 dams across the state, incessant rains and subsequent flooding has already been taken apart and will continue to be discussed and analysed and at some point, as a nation, we will have to not just in the case of Kerala, but collectively address the issue of ecological balance as we manage natural resources and development. But for now, the immediate task is to begin the spadework for new beginnings.

A tentative beginning towards that end was made when Onam sadyas were served at teeming relief camps some time back but there is a lot more that will need to be done to repair social, environmental and economic damage and that mammoth task will have to be a collective responsibility.

The NIE report states that 14,000 km of Public Works Department roads and 82,000 km of local roads were destroyed in the floods. Nearly 27,000 houses and 40,000 hectares of farmland were also affected, damaged or destroyed. Preliminary estimates of the losses have been pegged at Rs 20,000 crore and counting.

The floods have also debilitated travel and tourism, created big dents in the overall economy and the agricultural economy and it may take years before things can limp back to normal.

As of August 27, Rs 721.45 crore has been collected through the CM’s Relief Fund and the Centre’s assistance of Rs 600 crore seems paltry. In fact the entire fiscal deficit of the state is as much as Rs 20,000 crore.

Challenges ahead to rebuild Nava Keralam or resurgent Kerala

As the New Indian Express report states, the challenge to rebuild the state will have to be taken up AFTER the ground has been cleared of the debris left behind by receding waters. Debris that include tonnes of e-waste like televisions, computers, mobile phones, refrigerators and air conditioners. To nip epidemics, there will be the urgent need to address issues of waste management, segregation and recycling. Not to forget the danger of water contamination.

A Moneycontrol report updates that steps are already being taken to clear the ground before rebuilding begins.

“A decision has been taken to organise an intensive drive from September 24 to October 2 as part of continuing efforts to clean up the state after the flood ravage,” a release said.

"Garbage piled up in houses, institutions and in public places would be collected, segregated and recycled as part of waste management. Along with this, rivers, streams and public places would also be cleaned of garbage," stated the release

As we have seen in the past, this scale of clearing up and rebuilding is not possible without the help of citizens and NGOs such as Habitat for Humanity, which according to the NIE report has been associated with relief work in 38 disasters in India, including the Uttarakhand and Chennai floods and over 100 calamities across the world.

The report suggests also the important role Panchayats and the ‘Kudumbashree’ network can play in the reconstruction. Kudumbashree is a women empowerment and poverty eradication program, framed and enforced by the State Poverty Eradication Mission (SPEM) of the Government of Kerala. The report recalls the efficiency of the disaster management model of Philippines which deals with an average of 35 typhoons every year and where the rehabilitation and reconstruction are handled by the ‘barangays’ or rural wards.

Once the ground has been cleared for reconstruction, comes the all-important matter of raising enough resources.

The report outlines measures that have already been taken such as the hike in the excise duty on liquor for 100 days, the introduction of special lottery ‘Ashwas’ priced at Rs 250 per ticket plus the possibility of future steps such as mining taxes from land and real estate, austerity drives, bonds dedicated to the rebuilding of roads and public infrastructure etc.

There are plans also to collect Rs 500 crore from overseas investors. And also the possibility that innovative Public-Private partnership modules will be ideated and activated to raise money, including inviting sponsors to take part actively in rebuilding.

The silver lining may be that the rebuilding will create new jobs and possibly consumption trends and also create a sturdier disaster management plan.

What is needed, the article advocates is setting up of special purpose teams headed by efficient administrators, a non-partisan approach towards problem-solving, approaching global funding agencies, working from the bottom up etc.

Crowdsourcing ideas

The thought that rebuilding can be an inclusive ideation process has come not a day too soon and the Kerala government is turning to the public across demographics to seek ‘smart ideas’ for the future.

The News Minute portal said, "The Government of Kerala has launched a pioneering new initiative that invites and enables public participation in the state planning process. On September 15, the CMO tweeted about a new online platform called ‘Idea Hunt’, a portal through which citizens can send in their “smart ideas” and suggestions to the government for consideration. Idea Hunt is an initiative by the Kerala State Planning Board, as part of an existing program, PLANSPACE (where the public can monitor the progress and expenditure of the government on various projects), and is meant “for effective collaboration and [to] invite practical ideas and suggestions from all walks of life”.

“It is the first such initiative by the Government of Kerala, and could be of particular use in the post-flood rebuilding efforts," the report added.

And how can citizens send their idea to Idea Hunt? Well, News Minute says, the respondents are required to log in to the portal and provide basic details, like their phone numbers and email IDs. Respondents who wish to use the platform need to log in with their details, after which they can submit their suggestions to the concerned sector and sub-sector in 250 words.

The report cites Joy NR, Chief of Industry and Infrastructure at the Kerala State Planning Board, and he has shared that in just a few days since the launch of the portal, they’ve received over 500 ideas from respondents all over the world.

“Each area has concerned officers who will look into it and come up with the implantable or positive ideas which can be taken up by the departments or agencies. The ideas may be good, but from a government perspective, we need to see to what level we can do it, and come up with appropriate schemes after sufficient research and discussion,” he said.

News Minute also quotes Dhanu Raj, Chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research, Kochi, who says, “initiatives like this are part of a broader movement and transformation that we’re seeing worldwide thanks to the advent of social media. Such initiatives are a turn away from representative democracy, and a move towards participatory democracy, where individuals interact directly with the government. ”

Not to say that opening the door to such suggestions does not have its drawbacks. News Minute quotes Dhanu again, “Since it is the government in power that will sort through the ideas, the ideas that are implemented could be coloured by the politics of the party in power. There’s also less transparency: of course, the ideas need to be kept private, and the government can’t share them publicly, as they could be million or billion dollar ideas. But instead of relying on the whims of the government to implement your idea, the government should actually look at creating a more meaningful and healthy startup culture and environment for people to try out their ideas in the market.”

But we agree with the article that apart from financial support, communitarian and interpersonal ties are crucial for bringing the State back on its feet.

Still, without a substantial financial support, the rebuilding process cannot check all the boxes it needs to. To create more than just an idea bank, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a ‘salary challenge’ to appeal to Keralites all over the world to donate a month’s salary for rebuilding the State.

Miles to go

A Hindu Business Line report discusses the important role that social capital can play in Kerala's recovery efforts.

"Contrary to general perception, economic resources and government assistance are not the sole drivers of recovery and rebuilding after a major disaster. Recent research has demonstrated that ‘social capital’ — that is, interpersonal relations, social networks, a shared sense of identity and trust within a society — could serve as the core engine for a swift and robust recovery from disasters,” said the report.

The report further quotes from the book Building Resilience: Social Capital in Post-Disaster Recovery, "Survivors with strong social networks experience faster recoveries and have access to needed information, tools, and assistance. Communities and neighbourhoods with little social capital may find themselves unable to keep up with their counterparts with these deep networks."

The article cites case studies based on the earthquakes in Japan, the Indian Ocean tsunami, and hurricane Katrina to establish this point and says, "The flooding crisis in Kerala witnessed a number of defining moments that were not observed in the past. Various social groups came to unite themselves for combating the disaster. The ‘heroic’ role played by the fisherfolk in saving the thousands trapped in flood-waters is, perhaps, the best example. During the rescue and relief operations, Keralites displayed a high level of intra- and inter-community trust and networking. The tech-savvy coordinated the rescue works through social media platforms sitting in various parts of the globe, saving thousands of lives and mitigating the suffering of many others."

The point is that in the times we are living in today, rescue operations need not be totally linked to the centralised support and can use communication technologies and be more people-driven and coordinated.

The piece astutely observes also that the collective consciousness and shared sense of identity created during a disaster need to be taken into the rebuilding phase and further.

Far-flung areas with limited social interactions will, however, prove to be a challenge because a one size fits all approach cannot rebuild a diverse state.

Yet reminds the article poignantly that it was the fishermen, along with backward castes and Adivasis, who came through in the worst of times for everybody else despite in a way remaining outside the wider embrace of development and social connectivity.

“The fishing communities, to a great extent, are assigned only a lower status within the three major religious groupings in Kerala. No wonder when Cyclone Ockhi devastated fishing villages last year, mainstream Keralites showed only half-hearted engagement in reconstructing the cyclone-ravaged areas. It remains a fact that the Ockhi survivors are still at a definite disadvantage in terms of rebuilding their livelihoods," stated the report.

This is a good time as any to approach the ‘egalitarian disaster’ in a way that all social classes benefit, and the article quotes Shaji Varkey, Dean of Social Sciences, the University of Kerala who says, "Fostering social capital is of huge importance to overcome the current crisis and to build community resilience."

Future forward

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan continues in the meanwhile to send appeals for help and recently addressed American Malayalis to join the global salary challenge to raise funds for rebuilding the state.

He was addressing the meeting of representatives of US Malayali associations in New York's Rockland County while undergoing a 17-day treatment in Mayo Clinic in US.

"We have to raise mega funds for rebuilding Kerala and Central assistance will not be sufficient for completing the process. We have introduced the salary challenge in the state and our people have responded generously. Even school children donated their small savings for the cause. I'm addressing the richest and affluent people of Kerala living in the US. I appeal to you all to join our global salary challenge and donate generously towards Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund,” he said

He also requested US Malayalis for investments in the home state.

Writer C Pramod Kumar in a recent Indian Express piece, however, says that the time has come for the Kerala government to do more. Especially, a formal Damage and Loss Assessment (DALA) as well as Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) and make them public. Without an idea of the resource requirement, how does one even chalk out a plan of reconstruction, asks the writer.

The piece suggests that the state could get more than just a good loan from World Bank because it takes the lead in doing DALA and PDNA in most parts of the world and also hosts the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR).

"They have the experience and tools to do the assessment sector-wise quite quickly. According to media reports, their teams were in the field doing this, but the government is yet to come up with a figure. Ideally, the government should have had a figure by now and strategised on how to raise that kind of resources. The government should have had a clear idea of what it costs to rebuild – that too with climate or disaster resilience – so that such widespread destruction doesn’t happen in future, and created a modular approach with a menu of options,” stated Indian Express.

At the moment, says the piece, international and national NGOs have fanned out to different parts of the state but what is needed is a cohesive coordinated and optimisation effort. And only then the “crowdfunding” model the state envisages, will work, opines the piece and adds, "Aid coordination should indeed be centralised even while decentralising the implementation."

Where will the big money come from?

The article asks the key question, "How will the government raise all the money needed?"

"The government will at best be able to raise less than half the resources, that too if everything goes very well. Rs 3,000 crore loan from World Bank, another Rs 3,800 (in the best case scenario) from the “Salary Challenge” in which government employees have been asked to contribute a month’s salary, and another Rs 2000 crore from the Chief Minister’s relief fund. All this and sundry contributions will add up to about Rs 9,000-10,000 crore. It’s still not clear how much will the Government of India put in," stated the daily.

The Kerala government is supposedly looking for other multilateral sources for borrowing but will have a problem because of its high level of existing debt.

The piece explains, "So, the bulk of the way forward is internal accruals – people and organisations contributing – over a longer period of time for which the state requires its facts and figures, reconstruction policy and plan, and the coordination mechanism ready, transparent and public. It’s already late because an essential principle in “building back better”, the new climate-resilient mantra in post-disaster reconstruction, is “building back faster”. Delays in reconstruction will push people into irreversible conditions of deprivation.

Whatever the worst case scenario may be, we can surely hope that with state and social initiatives and the spirit of unity and collaboration that pulled the state through the floods will also help to pull off the reconstruction and begin a new chapter of resurgence.