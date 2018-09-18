Podcast | Digging deeper - How a celebrity and doctor’s portfolio compares to a common man’s

Moneycontrol Contributor

Actors, sports stars, business magnates and successful doctors who’ve attainted popularity fascinate us. We enjoy reading about their lives and knowing more about them. This could be from our desire to identify with those who seemingly have perfect lives, to emulate their successes for our own and perhaps to learn from their mistakes, taking cues from how they overcame odds.

What inspirations or lessons can be drawn from the way actors, sports heroes and successful doctors approach their personal finances? How are the portfolios of these celebrities different from the rest of ours and is there a leaf we can pick out of their books for our own portfolio?

Let’s begin with the understanding that the desire to gain wealth, power and everything else is driven by the desire to be happy and secure. That puts all of us – celebrity, doctor or not – in a common quest; the quest for happiness. Financial planning and investments give the best results when they are aligned with our personal goals of happiness.

On that note, the basic principles of investing are similar for all investors. The main considerations in a portfolio construction strategy are a person’s goals, investment time horizon, and his or her behaviour towards risks. However, every profession or career has its own set of challenges and opportunities, planning for which gives rise to uniqueness in the portfolios of people belonging to specialised professions.

Actors and sportspersons have a lot in common as far as their earning patterns and cash flows are concerned. Most of them have a short career spanning a few years. Their careers are at the peak while they are young and zestful. The income is extremely high in this period with many earning several lakhs a day. These days a lot of celebrities have diversified income streams from avenues such as sports premier leagues, performances at weddings and fashion shows, endorsements and side-businesses, in addition to their main profession.

An analysis of a celebrity’s portfolio would reveal a skewed asset allocation. Most of their money is in real estate and debt. Premiums for life insurance or pension plans (typically traditional plans based on debt) run into several lakhs or a few crores. The equity portion would consist mainly of a few ULIPs, a couple of equity funds and some stocks. The real estate portfolio usually consists of several apartments a few vacation houses, and perhaps commercial properties as well. In addition, their portfolio would include gold and a large portion in FDs. Some celebrities today like to invest in start-ups and other businesses of interest.

One mistake most celebrities make, and something we should all avoid is to neglect the need for contingency funds. Such a fund is your go-to resource in times of cash-crunch from a temporary absence of income, illness or an extraordinary expense in the household. Without a contingency fund we would turn to our other investments, and if such investments are illiquid then the only option might be to borrow. Short term mutual funds and other liquid investments are usually advised for this goal.

Secondly, it is important to create alternate streams of revenue or a solid asset base which we can live off after we wind up the working phase. For most people equity mutual funds are a good solution to address the need of retirement income. Unlike celebrities whose incomes are highly variable, salaried people and other self-employed people can build the discipline of investing with SIPs. Real estate is best avoided as it is not a lucrative investment option anymore in the current circumstances.

In contrast to celebrities, doctors usually settle in their practice after the age of 30 years and their earnings peak between 40-50 years. Further, for doctors, there is no retirement age as such, as they continue practising until health permits. Doctors usually get a lot of advice from patients and other doctors, and due to lack of time and financial expertise, they often make investment calls not suitable for their situation.

Doctors too have high exposure to real estate, as like most other Indians they consider it to be a safe and high yielding investment. Most of them own at least 2-3 properties or aim to get there in time. Besides, they save heavily on FDs and keep a few more lakhs in insurance products and savings accounts. The savvier ones tend to invest in mutual funds and stocks, based on advice from colleagues or advisors.

For a lot of doctors, starting their own practice is a major goal. Investment in the practice or clinic is often a crucial part of their portfolio.

Again, common investors need to avoid the over-concentration of assets in real estate. The focus should be on creating a balanced portfolio that helps to meet short-term and long goals. Insurance should be taken with the aim of risk protection alone. Insurance products that mix investments do justice neither to your insurance nor investment needs. Exposure to debt can be through debt funds instead of insurance policies.

Finally, while planning for your individual portfolio, it is of prime importance to consider the ‘personal’ aspect of personal finance. You have a unique set of circumstances, risk behaviour and goals; these need to be factored in while constructing the portfolio.

For most people, it greatly helps to have a good advisor who can make a financial plan after carefully considering these factors. A financial coach should keep you disciplined to stick to the plan, and regularly review your portfolio to ensure all your happiness goals are on track!

The author is Founder, HappynessFactory.in.