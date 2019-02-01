Podcast | Budget 2019 | Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath gives Budget 2019 a thumbs up

The Narendra Modi-led government presented its last budget before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder Zerodha said that government presented a populous Budget with reasonable reforms for the middle class.

He said the BJP's reforms will help them garner a significant number of votes in the upcoming elections.

However, Kamath said the finance and the banking sector did not see any reforms in the Budget.

