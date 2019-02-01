App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Opinion | Budget 2019 sets sight on ambitious fiscal targets
Recommended articleOpinion | Budget 2019 sets sight on ambitious fiscal targets

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Budget 2019 | Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath gives Budget 2019 a thumbs up

Moneycontrol's Kshitij Anand gets in conversation with Zerodha co-founder, Nikhil Kamath to find out what he thinks about the Budget.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Narendra Modi-led government presented its last budget before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder Zerodha said that government presented a populous Budget with reasonable reforms for the middle class.

He said the BJP's reforms will help them garner a significant number of votes in the upcoming elections.

However, Kamath said the finance and the banking sector did not see any reforms in the Budget.

Listen to the podcast for hear what Zerodha co-founder, Nikhil Kamath thinks about the Budget.

 

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 05:41 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #India #Podcast

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.