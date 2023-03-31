Pan India Medical Cannabis & Hemp Association: A disruption story | Unusual Suspects

PIMCHA’s mandate is to advise, support and fulfil the needs of members in understanding the regulatory framework and help them in the production and marketing of medical cannabis and hemp products. This is a sector dominated by multiple regulations, and often makes news for the wrong reasons. But there is also a very exciting start up community that is working in the industry, optimistic about its prospects, despite the current challenges. Tune in for more.
In this episode, we speak to Abhishek Mohan, founder and CEO at Hempstreet & founding member of PIMCHA (Pan India Medical Cannabis & Hemp Association) and Delzaad Deolaliwala, co-founder and chief legal officer at Bombay Hemp Company and chairman of PIMCHA.