On The Ball podcast | Shane Warne's ban, Bob Woolmer's death and crowds going wild: Reliving World Cup's bizarre moments

The 2019 Cricket World Cup is almost here and the tension and excitement is palpable. The warm matches are done with teams now itching for the main event to begin. The curtain raiser of the mega event is between hosts England and South Africa on May 30.

On the third episode of On the Ball four cricket fans, Prakhar Sachdeo, Nachiket Deuskar, Pranav Nair and Dustin Yarde rewind the clock and talk about some of the bizarre and controversial moments from the cricket's showpiece event. From a coach's shock death to a superstar's ban, this episode of On the Ball is one you cannot miss.