On the Ball podcast | India vs South Africa T20Is: 'Pandya's role crucial; Dhoni's retirement just a social media storm'

Team India is gearing up to welcome South Africa on home turf. The two teams face-off in three-match T20I series which will be followed by a three-match Test series.

India's squad for the two series was announced earlier this month. Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is missing in action, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya makes a return to the T20 squad. The Indian selectors have axed KL Rahul from the Test side and there are chances that Rohit Sharma could open the batting in longer format too.

South Africa bring in an inexperienced sides led by wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock in T20s and Faf du Plessis in Tests.

In the episode of On the Ball podcast, Moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo chats with Network 18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra to know what's the buzz surrounding Dhoni's retirement, Rohit Sharma opening in the Test series and whether Kagiso Rabada could be the difference between the two sides in the T20 matches.

Rs 599 for first year