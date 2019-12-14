On the Ball podcast | IND vs WI ODI series preview: India way too strong for West Indies, will pick up a 3-0 series win

After securing a 2-1 victory against the visiting West Indies, the Men in Blue now gear up for a three-match ODI series against their Caribbean counterparts starting on December 15.

The last time that these two sides met for a three-match ODI series was back in August this year when India emerged 2-0 victors with one match washed out. This time around the home team are once again favourites to pick up another dominant series victory. The ICC team rankings also highlight the gulf between the two sides with India ranked no. 2 and West Indies in the no. 9 spot.

In this episode of On the Ball, Network18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra offers his thoughts on India's T20I form before going on to tell us what to expect from the West Indies in the ODI format. Kalra speaks about the vacant opener's position in the Indian team, backing KL Rahul to be given a run after a spectacular showing in the T20Is.

He also touches upon the Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal spin combination and how India need to find a way to integrate both spinners into the squad before going on to list his preferred Playing XI from the squad picked by the selectors.