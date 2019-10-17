App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On the Ball podcast| IND vs SA 3rd Test preview: Expect clean sweep by Team India; Ganguly will make big difference as BCCI chief

Moneycontrol’s Prakhar Sachdeo talks to Network18 Group Sports editor Gaurav Kalra to preview the third Test between India and South Africa to be played at Ranchi. He also discusses Sourav Ganguly's appointment as BCCI president.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series against South Africa by winning the second Test at Pune by an innings and 137 runs.  Indian skipper Virat Kohli was the Man of the Match for his career best of 254*.

The third Test  starts on October 19 at Ranchi. In this episode of On The Ball podcast, Network 18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra previews the third Test and talks on Sourav Ganguly's rise as BCCI president. Kalra sheds light on India's, Kohli's sublime form and why South Africa are finding it hard to play in Indian conditions.

Kalra believes that appointment of Ganguly as BCCI's top boss is a step in right direction and speaks about the challenges that lie ahead of the former Indian skipper.

Tune in to On the Ball podcast to know more.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #cricket #India vs South Africa #Podcast

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

