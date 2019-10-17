On the Ball podcast| IND vs SA 3rd Test preview: Expect clean sweep by Team India; Ganguly will make big difference as BCCI chief

India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series against South Africa by winning the second Test at Pune by an innings and 137 runs. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was the Man of the Match for his career best of 254*.

The third Test starts on October 19 at Ranchi. In this episode of On The Ball podcast, Network 18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra previews the third Test and talks on Sourav Ganguly's rise as BCCI president. Kalra sheds light on India's, Kohli's sublime form and why South Africa are finding it hard to play in Indian conditions.

Kalra believes that appointment of Ganguly as BCCI's top boss is a step in right direction and speaks about the challenges that lie ahead of the former Indian skipper.