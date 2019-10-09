On The Ball podcast | IND vs SA 2nd Test Preview: Team India is stronger than South Africa in all departments

After winning the 1st Test in comfortable fashion by a commanding margin of 203 runs, India will look to seal the series with another win as they lock horns with South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune for the 2nd Test starting on October 10.

There were a couple of big changes for India in the 1st Test, Rishabh Pant was kept out as Wriddhiman Saha returned from a long injury layoff and Rohit Sharma opened the innings in a Test for the first time. In this episode of On The Ball podcast, Network 18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra shares his thoughts on these two changes.

Kalra also speaks about the impressive Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja combination, what South Africa could do to strengthen their batting line-up and how India may try to include Kuldeep Yadav in the line-up for the 2nd Test.