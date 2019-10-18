App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On the Ball podcast | EPL gameweek 9 preview: Litmus test for Liverpool against Man Utd; City target return to winning ways

Manchester United find themselves in 12th spot just 2 points clear of the relegation zone and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cannot afford another slip-up as arch-rivals Liverpool come knocking.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


The English Premier League (EPL) is back with a bang this weekend as the two most successful teams in English football history clash at Old Trafford. Liverpool will look to extend their flawless start to the season and target a record-equaling 18th consecutive Premier League win stretching back to last season, when they go up against a struggling Manchester United.

United find themselves in 12th spot on the EPL table just two points clear of the relegation zone and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces an uphill task with an injury ravished squad against arch-rivals Liverpool.

Manchester City who suffered a shock defeat to Wolves before the brek will look for a fitting response as they travel to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. City are eight points behind leaders Liverpool and just one point clear of third place Arsenal who travel to newly-promoted Sheffield United.

Chelsea welcome Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge while Tottenham will look to recover from a 3-0 defeat to Brighton as they take on Watford who are the only Premier League team without a single victory this season.

Tune in to the 'On The Ball' podcast for more as Moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo and Dustin Yarde preview the big fixtures from Gameweek 9.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 08:17 pm

tags #English Premier League #EPL #Football #Podcast #Sports

