On the Ball podcast | EPL gameweek 8 preview: Rodgers returns to Anfield as Leicester plot an end to Liverpool's flawless start

Liverpool were helped by a howler from Sheffield United keeper Dean Henderson last week as they maintained their winning start to the season but they'll be up against a much tougher opposition as former manager Brendon Rodgers returns, this time at the helm of an in-form Leicester City.

Pep Guardiola will sense the opportunity to close down the gap as they host Wolves and Mauricio Pochettino will be under pressure to respond after Tottenham's 7-2 drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich over the weekend. With Spurs travelling to Brighton & Hove Albion, anything less than a win could be hugely demoralizing for the squad.

Elsewhere, Arsenal host Bournemouth while Manchester United will look to return to winning ways when they travel to Newcastle United.

Tune in to the 'On The Ball' podcast as Moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo, Pranav Nair and Dustin Yarde preview the big fixtures from Gameweek 8 of the English Premier League.