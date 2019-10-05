On the Ball podcast | EPL gameweek 8 preview: Rodgers returns to Anfield as Leicester plot an end to Liverpool's flawless start

Liverpool were helped by a howler from Sheffield United keeper Dean Henderson last week as they maintained their winning start to the season but they'll be up against a much tougher opposition as former manager Brendon Rodgers returns, this time at the helm of an in-form Leicester City.

Pep Guardiola will sense the opportunity to close down the gap as they host Wolves and Mauricio Pochettino will be under pressure to respond after Tottenham's 7-2 drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich over the weekend. With Spurs travelling to Brighton & Hove Albion, anything less than a win could be hugely demoralizing for the squad.

Elsewhere, Arsenal host Bournemouth while Manchester United will look to return to winning ways when they travel to Newcastle United.