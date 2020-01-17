On the Ball podcast| EPL Gameweek 23 preview: Man United aim to stop Liverpool juggernaut at Anfield; City aim to keep pace

On this episode of On the Ball, moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde and Prakhar Sachdeo preview all the big matches of the weekend and give their pick for the Fantasy Premier League.
Gameweek 23 of English Premier League sees title favourite Liverpool welcome their arch rivals Manchester United at Anfield. Liverpool dropped points in the reverse fixture earlier in the season. This time around the Reds would want all three points and continue their winning run in the season. But The Red Devils would want to stop the Liverpool juggernaut.
Manchester City leapfrogged Leicester City to second spot last weekend thanks to their thumping win against Aston Villa. This weekend the Citizens are at the Etihad stadium as they welcome Crystal Palace.
Promoted just this season, Sheffield United are placed sixth on the league table. The Blades would be aiming for a win against Arsenal as they travel to the Emirates Stadium.
related news
-
In The News podcast | Amazon to create 1 mn jobs in India in 2025; Nirbhaya convicts to hang on Feb 1; ISRO’s first space launch in 2020 and more
-
The Market Podcast | Why the Nifty Junior ETF is a good way to ride the small/midcap rally
-
Corporate Buzz podcast | Airtel, Voda Idea AGR woes; Wockhardt becomes first Indian co to get nod for novel drug; Bajaj Chetak electric launched and more
Frank Lampard's young Chelsea have enjoyed great time away from the Stamford Bridge this season and The Blues would expect more of the same when they visit St. James' Park to face Newcastle United.
Watford surprised everyone with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth which helped them come out of the relegation zone. Watford's new manager Nigel Pearson would want same spark from his team as they lock horns with Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur.
Finally Leicester City would want to over come their last weekend's disappointment against Southampton as they travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley.
On this episode of On the Ball, moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde and Prakhar Sachdeo preview all the big matches of the weekend and give their pick for the Fantasy Premier League.Tune into the podcast for more. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.