Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 09:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On the Ball podcast| EPL Gameweek 23 preview: Man United aim to stop Liverpool juggernaut at Anfield; City aim to keep pace

On this episode of On the Ball, moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde and Prakhar Sachdeo preview all the big matches of the weekend and give their pick for the Fantasy Premier League.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Gameweek 23 of English Premier League sees title favourite Liverpool welcome their arch rivals Manchester United at Anfield. Liverpool dropped points in the reverse fixture earlier in the season. This time around the Reds would want all three points and continue their winning run in the season. But The Red Devils would want to stop the Liverpool juggernaut.

Manchester City leapfrogged Leicester City to second spot last weekend thanks to their thumping win against Aston Villa. This weekend the Citizens are at the Etihad stadium as they welcome Crystal Palace.

Close

Promoted just this season, Sheffield United are placed sixth on the league table. The Blades would be aiming for a win against Arsenal as they travel to the Emirates Stadium.

related news

Frank Lampard's young Chelsea have enjoyed great time away from the Stamford Bridge this season and The Blues would expect more of the same when they visit St. James' Park to face Newcastle United.

Watford surprised everyone with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth which helped them come out of the relegation zone. Watford's new manager Nigel Pearson would want same spark from his team as they lock horns with Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur.

Finally Leicester City would want to over come their last weekend's disappointment against Southampton as they travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley.

Tune into the podcast for more. 

First Published on Jan 17, 2020 09:29 pm

tags #English Premier League #EPL #On the Bal podcast #PL #Podcast #Premier League #Sports

