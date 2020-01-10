On the Ball podcast| EPL gameweek 22 preview: Will Tottenham Hotspur stop Liverpool's dream run?

Gameweek 22 of English Premier League sees clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur stadium. The Reds have been on a dream run this season with just one draw. Jurgen Klopp's men are on the brink on creating history. With a win against Spurs, Liverpool could record the best ever start to a season in the 131-year history of English top-flight football. But Jose Mourinho's Spurs could play spoilsport.

At Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace welcome Arsenal for the London derby. A win for either side will enhance the chance's for European Football next season. Which of the two London clubs come out on top in this fixture?

After thrashing Southampton 9-0 earlier in the season, Leicester City gear up to lock horns with the Saints at The King Power stadium. Are Southampton in for another thrashing?

Frank Lampard's Chelsea take on struggling Burnley at Stamford Bridge. The Blue's home form has been woeful this term. With Burnley in sight Chelsea can put that away.

Manchester United are at Old Trafford this weekend against Norwich City. With just one loss at Theater of Dreams this season, the Red Devils look for an easy win against the bottom placed Norwich City.

Finally Manchester City would want a big win against Aston Villa.

On this episode of On the Ball podcast moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony is in conversation with Dustin Yarde and Prakhar Sachdeo as three talk to preview the big matches of gameweek 22. The three also tell their picks for the Fantasy Premier League.