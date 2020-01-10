App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 09:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On the Ball podcast| EPL gameweek 22 preview: Will Tottenham Hotspur stop Liverpool's dream run?

On this episode of On the Ball podcast moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony is in conversation with Dustin Yarde and Prakhar Sachdeo as three talk to preview the big matches of gameweek 22. The three also tell their picks for the Fantasy Premier League.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Gameweek 22 of English Premier League sees clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur stadium. The Reds have been on a dream run this season with just one draw. Jurgen Klopp's men are on the brink on creating history. With a win against Spurs, Liverpool could record the best ever start to a season in the 131-year history of English top-flight football. But Jose Mourinho's Spurs could play spoilsport.

At Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace welcome Arsenal for the London derby. A win for either side will enhance the chance's for European Football next season. Which of the two London clubs come out on top in this fixture?

After thrashing Southampton 9-0 earlier in the season, Leicester City gear up to lock horns with the Saints at The King Power stadium. Are Southampton in for another thrashing?

Close

Frank Lampard's Chelsea take on struggling Burnley at Stamford Bridge. The Blue's home form has been woeful this term. With Burnley in sight Chelsea can put that away.

related news

Manchester United are at Old Trafford this weekend against Norwich City. With just one loss at Theater of Dreams this season, the Red Devils look for an easy win against the bottom placed Norwich City.

Finally Manchester City would want a big win against Aston Villa.

On this episode of On the Ball podcast moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony is in conversation with Dustin Yarde and Prakhar Sachdeo as three talk to preview the big matches of gameweek 22. The three also tell their picks for the Fantasy Premier League.

Tune into On the Ball podcast for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 09:50 pm

tags #English Premier League #Football #On The Ball podcast #Premier League #Sports

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.