On the Ball podcast | EPL gameweek 21 preview: Old rivalry resumes as Arsenal take on Man United; Liverpool look to extend unbeaten run

We're past the half-way point in the English Premier League as we now enter gameweek 21 and one team seems to be running away with the title already. Leaders Liverpool have a 13 point gap at the top of the table with a game in hand and they take on Sheffield United at home.

However, all eyes will be on the Emirates stadium where Mikel Arteta still searches for his first win as Arsenal manager as Manchester United come knocking. Arteta was in the dugout when Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's United dismantled Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the Etihad and the Arsenal boss will be looking to do one better than his mentor.

City take on Everton at home while Chelsea and Tottenham travel to Brighton and Newcastle respectively.

Tune into this episode of the On the Ball podcast as Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony and Dustin Yarde preview this week's fixtures and give you their Fantasy Premier League picks.