Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 08:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On the Ball podcast | EPL gameweek 19 preview: Can Pogba help Man United recover from slump? Liverpool face 2nd-placed Leicester

Leaders Liverpool will look to extend their 10 point lead against Leicester City who are led by former Reds manager Brendon Rodgers while Manchester City look to keep pace when they face Wolves.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The English Premier League is at the half-way stage and leaders Liverpool have a 10 point gap over second-placed Leicester which could only widen when the two teams lock horns at the King Power Stadium. The Reds who were away lifting the club world cup last weekend also have a game in hand over their rivals.

Manchester City travel to the Molineux stadium to take on sixth-placed Wolves while Chelsea welcome a Southampton side who are looking to distance themselves from the relegation battle.

The two North London sides will be looking for a change in fortune as Tottenham welcome Brighton while Mikel Arteta takes charge of his first game at the helm for Arsenal away to Bournemouth.

Manchester United who suffered an embarrassing 2-0 defeat to bottom-placed Watford will welcome back Paul Pogba who featured from the bench in their last game after a nearly three-month long absence.

Tune into On the Ball podcast for all this and more. 

First Published on Dec 24, 2019 08:00 pm

