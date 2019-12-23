App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On the Ball podcast | EPL Gameweek 18 Highlights: Man City keep title hopes alive while bottom-placed Watford leave Man United deflated

In this episode of On the Ball we bring you all the major highlights from gameweek 18 of the English Premier League.

Manchester City closed down the gap on second placed Leicester City with a dominant win at the Etihad Stadium while league leaders Liverpool were away at Doha busy conquering the World with a 1-0 win against Flamengo in the club world cup final.

In London, the apprentice got the better of the master as Frank Lampard’s Chelsea roared back to winning ways against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, while Watford recorded only their second Premier League win of the season against a hapless Manchester United.

At Merceyside, Everton and Arsenal played out a dour 0-0 draw as both interim managers took charge for the final time with the newly appointed managers for both sides watching on from the stands.

Tune into the podcast for all this and more.

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 04:06 pm

tags #English Premier League #EPL #Football #On The Ball #Podcast

