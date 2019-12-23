On the Ball podcast | EPL Gameweek 18 Highlights: Man City keep title hopes alive while bottom-placed Watford leave Man United deflated

Manchester City closed down the gap on second placed Leicester City with a dominant win at the Etihad Stadium while league leaders Liverpool were away at Doha busy conquering the World with a 1-0 win against Flamengo in the club world cup final.

In London, the apprentice got the better of the master as Frank Lampard’s Chelsea roared back to winning ways against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, while Watford recorded only their second Premier League win of the season against a hapless Manchester United.

At Merceyside, Everton and Arsenal played out a dour 0-0 draw as both interim managers took charge for the final time with the newly appointed managers for both sides watching on from the stands.