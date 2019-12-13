On the Ball podcast | EPL gameweek 17 preview: City look to bounce back against Arsenal after derby loss; Leicester playing catch-up with Liverpool

We're into gameweek 17 of the English Premier League (EPL) and champions Manchester City find themselves 14 points adrift of leaders Liverpool who are yet to taste defeat this season. City travel to the Emirates stadium where they will take on an Arsenal side who only picked up their first win in 10 games last week in a 3-1 victory at West Ham.

The Gunners are yet to announce a successor to Unai Emery with interim coach Freddie Ljungberg currently in charge. Meanwhile, Liverpool show no signs of slowing down and will be looking to extend their lead with their 16th win in 17 games when they welcome bottom-placed Watford at Anfield.

Second-placed Leicester find themselves just eight points off Liverpool and will be up against second-from-bottom Norwich City at the King Power Stadium. Chelsea were beaten 3-1 last week as Duncan Ferguson inspired Everton to a memorable win, and will face Bournemouth who are on a five-match losing streak in the League.

Manchester United and Everton will lock horns at Old Trafford in a mouth-watering clash with both teams led by former players in the form of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and Ferguson respectively. Tottenham will face a tough examination as they go up against Wolves who are just one point ahead of them in sixth position on the table.