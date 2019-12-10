On the Ball podcast |EPL Gameweek 16 Highlights: United dent City's title hope, Everton shock Chelsea, Liverpool remain undefeated

Gameweek 16 of the Premier League was eagerly anticipated as it pitted Champions Manchester City against their cross city rival Manchester United in the Manchester Derby. United were high on confidence after beating Tottenham Hotspur in their previous game while City were trying to get a win against United and get their title ambitions back on track.

Undefeated so far and looking very much the favorite for the league title this season, Liverpool were on road this weekend as they faced struggling Bournemouth.

Jose Mourinho had his first set back as Tottenham Hotspur manager when he lost against his old club Manchester United midweek but was looking for a win as Spurs welcomed Burnely as the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Chelsea were at Goodison Park where there was a change at helm for relegation threatened Everton. After being battered 5-2 by Liverpool in the Mersyside derby and sliping into relegation zone, Everton board sacked Macro Silva as the manager and appointed Duncan Ferguson as the interim manager.

Arsenal were looking to break their 8-match winless streak as they took on West Ham United in a London derby.

And finally the surprise package of the season, Leicester City – at second on the league standing – were at Villa park where they faced Aston Villa.

