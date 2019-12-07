On the Ball podcast | EPL gameweek 16 preview: Manchester derby could decide title race; Chelsea, Leicester aim to keep pace with leaders Liverpool

The two Manchester clubs will clash at the Etihad Stadium as the first Manchester Derby of the season gets underway this weekend with more than just bragging rights up for grabs. Pep Guardiola will know that anything less than a victory for the Blue half of Manchester could have drastic effects on their title challenge as the reigning champions already trail Liverpool by 11 points.

Liverpool who have only dropped points once this season and are still unbeaten after 15 games travel to Bournemouth where they will be up against the Cherries who are just two points off the relegation zone.

Everton meanwhile, will be looking for a change in fortunes after sacking manager Marco Silva as they welcome Frank Lampard's Chelsea at Goodison Park. The Toffees are currently third from bottom on the table with the threat of relegation looming over the club. Second-placed Leicester travel to Aston Villa while Arsenal will look to end their nine-game winless streak as they travel to take on West Ham.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho who faced his first defeat as Tottenham manager will be looking for a strong response from his team as they welcome Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.