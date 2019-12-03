On the Ball podcast | EPL gameweek 15 preview: Mourinho returns at Old Trafford and Liverpool gear up for Merseyside derby

December is upon us and the teams in the Premier League will have a busy time as the matches will come thick and fast. The first round of matches of December start with mid-week games from November 4.

Gameweek 15 of the league promises to a mouthwatering one. Tottenham Hotsupur travel to Old Trafford as they take on Manchester United. There will lot of excitement in the theater of dreams as it will see return of Jose Mourinho, but this time as Spurs' manager. Mourinho has so far not been beaten in his new role. The Portuguese had a bitter sweet time at Old Trafford where he enjoyed considerable success with the Red Devils but was eventually sacked. United's current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær is under considerable pressure following a string of disappointing results. Stakes are high for the two teams and their bosses. This match promises to be thriller.

Table-toppers and so far unbeaten in the league Liverpool gear up to welcome their cross town rival Everton in the Mersyside derby. Over the years the derby has become lopsided as Liverpool have gone from strength to strength while problems have kept mounting for The Toffees. Can Everton manager Marco Silver -- under constant threat of getting sacked -- stop Liverpool's juggernaut and do the unthinkable?

The gameweek also sees Burnley facing Manchester City, Chelsea taking on Aston Villa and Arsenal welcoming Brighton.

On this episode of On the Ball, moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde and Prakhar Sachdeo preview all the big matches of gameweek 15, dig deep into all the talking points around these matches and give their picks for Fantasy Premier League.