Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 08:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On the Ball podcast | EPL gameweek 14 preview: With Emery gone what's next for Arsenal; Aguero injury forces Man City rethink and more

This weekend, Liverpool aim to defend their unbeaten run against Brighton. Man City taken on Newcastle United at St. James' Park. Chelsea and West Ham United lock horns in the London Derby. Arsenal start afresh against Norwich and Tottenham Hotspurs are up against struggling Bouremouth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of gameweek 14 of English Premier League the big news again comes from the city of London. Arsenal have sacked Unai Emery as the coach and appointed fans' favourite Freddie Ljungberg as interim coach. Ljungberg's first assignment will be to guide the Gunners to a win against Norwich City.

Table toppers Liverpool will look to defend their unbeaten run in the Premier League against Brighton at Anfield. Manchester City and Chelsea will look to keep pace with the Reds as they take on Newcastle United and West Ham United respectively. Tottenham Hotspur's new manager Jose Mourinho will face  Eddie Howe's Bournemouth.

In this episode of On the Ball podcast, Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde and Prakhar Sachdeo discuss the sacking of Emery and possible contenders for the top job and the Emirates Stadium. The two also preview all the big matches from gameweek 14 of the league and give you their picks for Fantasy Premier League.

Tune into On the Ball podcast to know more. 

First Published on Nov 29, 2019 08:36 pm

tags #English Premier League #EPL #Football #Podcast #Sports

