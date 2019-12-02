App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On the Ball podcast| EPL Gameweek 14 Highlights: Newcastle hold City for a draw, West Ham stun Chelsea and Arsenal start afresh under Ljungberg

In this episode of On the Ball Moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo gives a round-up of how the big teams of the Premier League fared in the gameweek 14.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It was a London club yet again dominating the headlines in the league as Arsenal sacked Unai Emery as its coach on November 29. With a string of disappointing results, Arsenal board decided that it was time for Emery to go and they appointed club legend Freddie Ljungberg as the caretaker manager.  Ljungberg’s first assignment was an away fixture against Norwich as the Gunners looked to get back to winning ways.

Sitting at top of the table and unbeaten in the league so far, Liverpool were at home at Anfield this weekend as they welcomed Brighton and Hover Albion.

In the chasing pack, Champions Manchester City travelled to St James’ park to face Newcastle United to keep pace with Liverpool. Chelsea—enjoying their time under Frank Lampard were at Stamford bridge as the hosted struggling West Ham United for a London Derby.

And the weekend closed with a showdown at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Tune into the On the Ball podcast for more

First Published on Dec 2, 2019 02:42 pm

tags #EPL #Football #Podcast #Premier League #Sports

