Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 08:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On the Ball podcast | EPL Gameweek 13 preview: Chelsea victory could blow Man City out of title race

Tune in to the 'On The Ball' podcast for previews of all the big fixtures as well as top fantasy picks for gameweek 13 from Moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo and Dustin Yarde.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It's been an exciting build-up to Gameweek 13 in the English Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur sacking Mauricio Pochettino and replacing him with three-time Premier League winning manager Jose Mourinho. Can the 'Special One' help Tottenham return to winning ways when they travel to the London stadium to take on West Ham?

Last season's champions Manchester City welcome third-placed Chelsea as both teams look to close down leaders Liverpool who face a tricky fixture away to Crystal Palace. Under pressure managers Unai Emery and Ralph Hasenhüttl clash as Arsenal host Southampton at the Emirates and Manchester United travel to fifth-placed Sheffield United.

Tune in to the 'On The Ball' podcast for previews of all these big fixtures as well as top fantasy picks for gameweek 13 from Moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo and Dustin Yarde.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 08:54 pm

tags #English Premier League #EPL #Football #Podcast

