On the Ball podcast | EPL Gameweek 13 Highlights: Liverpool remain undefeated; City thrash Chelsea; Spurs begin new era under Mourinho

After a gap of 14 days the Premier League was back this weekend after the last international break of 2019 and the break was worth it!

The biggest news from the league during the international break came from London where Tottenham Hotspur sacked Mauricio Pochettino as its manager after endearing a horrid season so far. Replacing Pochettino at Spurs was none other than Jose Mourinho. After being sacked by Manchester United Mourinho was out of managerial job for more than a year. But the ‘Special One’ is back in the Premier League as Tottenham Hotspurs look to set things straight under the Portuguese. First match for Mourinho as Spurs Manager in the league was the London derby against West Ham United. Needless to say all eyes were on Mourinho.

The league was no short of action over the weekend as Champions Manchester City welcomed Chelsea at the Etihad stadium. Pep Guardiola’s were in a spot of bother when the lost to Liverpool 3-1 before the international break. Chelsea on the other hand are flying high having won their last 6 Premier League games. The match promised to be a hotly contest one.

As City looked get back to winning ways, table toppers Liverpool made a trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in an to extend their undefeated streak in the league to 30 matches in a row and widen the points gap between itself and the chasing pack of Leicester City, Chelsea and Manchester City.

The weekend was crucial for struggling Manchester United and Arsenal. While, United faced an impressive looking Sheffield United, Arsenal geared up to face Southampton.