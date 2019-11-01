On the Ball podcast | EPL gameweek 11 preview: Man City face Southampton, Liverpoll take on Aston Villa, United visit Bournemouth; will we see an upset?

Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United posted wins in gameweek 10 of English Premier League (EPL). The gameweek proved tough for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotsupurs. While Arsenal settled for a draw against Crystal Palace, Spurs lost against Liverpool.

As a result, Liverpool are still at the top of the table, six points clear of City. Chelsea are fourth. Arsenal are fifth and United's good run off form has seen them catapult to seventh. Spurs are struggling to get their form going this season and are stuck at 11th in the Premier League table.

Gameweek 11 of the league will see Liverpool travelling to Aston Villa. Champions City will welcome a struggling Southampton at Etihad. After a tumultuous week at the Emirates, Unai Emery's Arsenal gears up for Wolves. In form Chelsea will take on Watford. Grappling for form, Tottenham Hotsupurs will face another struggling team in Everton. On paper it looks easy ride for Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United but could there be a surprise in store for the league fans? Which of Spurs or Everton notch a win?

Tune in to the 'On The Ball' podcast for more as Moneycontrol's Prakhar Dustin Yarde and Prakhar Sachdeo preview the big fixtures from Gameweek 11. The two also give out their picks for fantasy premier league.

