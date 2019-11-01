App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 06:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On the Ball podcast | EPL gameweek 11 preview: Man City face Southampton, Liverpoll take on Aston Villa, United visit Bournemouth; will we see an upset?

On paper Gameweek 11 fixtures seem easy ride for Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United but could there be a surprise in store for the league fans? Which of two struggling teams Spurs or Everton will notch a win?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United posted wins in gameweek 10 of English Premier League (EPL). The gameweek proved tough for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotsupurs. While Arsenal settled for a draw against Crystal Palace, Spurs lost against Liverpool.

As a result, Liverpool are still at the top of the table, six points clear of City. Chelsea are fourth. Arsenal are fifth and United's good run off form has seen them catapult to seventh. Spurs are struggling to get their form going this season and are stuck at 11th in the Premier League table.

Gameweek 11 of the league will see Liverpool travelling to Aston Villa. Champions City will welcome a struggling Southampton at Etihad. After a tumultuous week at the Emirates, Unai Emery's Arsenal gears up for  Wolves. In form Chelsea will take on Watford. Grappling for form, Tottenham Hotsupurs will face another struggling team in Everton. On paper it looks easy ride for  Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United but could there  be a surprise in store for the league fans? Which of Spurs or Everton notch a win?

Close

Tune in to the 'On The Ball' podcast for more as Moneycontrol's Prakhar Dustin Yarde and Prakhar Sachdeo preview the big fixtures from Gameweek 11. The two also give out their picks for fantasy premier league.

Tune into On the Ball podcast to know more. 

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 06:54 pm

