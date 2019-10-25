App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On the Ball podcast | EPL gameweek 10 preview: Liverpool face Tottenham at Anfield; United gear up for Norwich

After a difficult fixture against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford, Liverpool are back at Anfield as they take on struggling Tottenham Hotspurs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Liverpool squandered points for the first time in the league in Gameweek 9 as they settled for a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The gameweek also saw Manchester City return to winning ways as they defeated Crystal Palace. Chelsea looked fluent in their 1-0 win over Newcastle United. Their were problems for other London clubs, as Tottenham Hotsupurs  settled for a 1-1 draw against Watford and Arsenal were defeated by Sheffield United by a solitary goal.

Gameweek 10 of the PL sees Liverpool welcome Tottenham Hotspurs at Anfield. Champions Manchester City will seek to narrow the points gap as they take on Aston Vila. Under pressure Arsenal would want to get back to winning ways against an impressive Cystal Palace. Manchester United and Chelsea will be on road against Norwich and Burnley respectively.

Tune in to the 'On The Ball' podcast for more as Moneycontrol's Prakhar Dustin Yarde and Prakhar Sachdeo preview the big fixtures from Gameweek 10. The two also give out their picks for fantasy premier league.

Tune into On the Ball podcast to know more. 

First Published on Oct 25, 2019 05:31 pm

tags #English Premier League #EPL #Football #Podcast #Sports

