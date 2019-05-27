On The Ball podcast | England, West Indies only teams capable of breaching the 500-run mark: Gaurav Kalra

The cricket fever is at its peak. Ten participating teams in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 have begun their warm up matches. The first match of cricket’s mega event is slated between hosts England and South Africa on May 30.

With only days to go for the curtain raiser, the second episode of On the Ball had Editor of Cricket Next, Gaurav Kalra talking to Moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo about the pitches for the World Cup, India’s loss against New Zealand in the warm up game and he makes his guess for India’s staring XI for its first match against South Africa.