On The Ball podcast | England, West Indies biggest challenge for India at World Cup, says author Devendra Prabhudesai

As the top-10 cricketing nations prepare for the ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales, biographer Devendra Prabhudesai goes back in time to remember previous editions of the championship - from 1975 to 2019. He calls his publication "The Trail of Cricket's Holy Grail: The World Cup, from 1975 to 2019."

In this first episode of On the Ball, Prabhudesai tells Moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo what to expect in the upcoming World Cup and his experience while writing the biographies of cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar.