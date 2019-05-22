App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 355

  • UPA: 90

    (182 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 07:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On The Ball podcast | England, West Indies biggest challenge for India at World Cup, says author Devendra Prabhudesai

Biographer Devendra Prabhudesai talks about what to expect in the upcoming World Cup and his experience while writing the biographies of cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As the top-10 cricketing nations prepare for the ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales, biographer Devendra Prabhudesai goes back in time to remember previous editions of the championship - from 1975 to 2019. He calls his publication "The Trail of Cricket's Holy Grail: The World Cup, from 1975 to 2019."

In this first episode of On the Ball, Prabhudesai tells Moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo what to expect in the upcoming World Cup and his experience while writing the biographies of cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar.

Tune in for more.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 22, 2019 07:18 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup #Podcast

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.