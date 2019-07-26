App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On the Ball | India tour of West Indies: Watch out for Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini in ODIs

Network18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra says it will exciting to watch how the youngsters picked in the squad will make a difference on the tour.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After India's exit from World Cup 2019, the team is warming up for its Caribbean challenge. India soon fly to West Indies to take in three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches.

In this episode of On the Ball podcast, Monyecontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo discusses India's team selection for the T20Is and ODIs with Network18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra.

Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini will be the players to watch out for, given they're hungry to make a mark on the big stage and would like to make an impact against the Windies, says Kalra.

Tune in to the podcast for more.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 07:57 am

tags #cricket #Podcast

