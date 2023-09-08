English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    Oil retreats, EMS IPO opens for subscription & more | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the global markets setup, retreat in oil prices and a new IPO opening of a sewerage company. Catch Krishna Kumar Karwa of Emkay Global Financial Services in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 08, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #crude #Podcast #stocks
    first published: Sep 8, 2023 08:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!