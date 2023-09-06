Oil on a boil, Jio Financial's exit from Nifty 50 & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about SEBI's plan to move to instantaneous settlement, Jio Financial Services' removal from NSE Indices, why crude price is skyrocketing and its impact on financial markets. Catch Narendra Solanki of Anand Rathi Stock Brokers in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
September 06, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST
