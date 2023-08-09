English
    Mutual fund inflows, Coal India Q1, mixed outlook for oil prices & more | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the Coal India's profit decline in Q1 FY24, highest quarterly mutual fund inflows and bullish versus bearish outlook for oil prices. Catch Nirav Sheth of Emkay Global Financial Services in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.

    August 09, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

    market minutes

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 08:22 am

