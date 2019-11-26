App
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol PF Podcast | Tailor a mutual fund scheme to fit your needs

In this episode of the Moneycontrol PF Podcast, host Lisa Pallavi Barbora talks to Kuvera's Neelabh Sanyal to find out all about how you can find the right mutual fund to support your financial plans.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mutual fund schemes come in many forms, but the good news is that you will find a solution to suit your financial objective in one form or the other.

From your short term goals, to regular income, wealth creation and even instant access, for all needs there is either a type of fund or a fund feature to help you out.

In this episode of the Moneycontrol PF Podcast, host Lisa Pallavi Barbora talks to Kuvera's Neelabh Sanyal to find out all about how you can find the right mutual fund to support your financial plans.

Tune in for more.

If you have any queries/suggestions for our podcasts, do write in to us at mcpodcast@nw18.com.
First Published on Nov 26, 2019 07:48 pm

tags #Moneycontrol PF podcast #MoneycontrolPFPodcast #Mutual Funds #personal finance #Podcast

