Moneycontrol PF podcast | Pick your mutual funds with care

What information do you need to make the right choice in mutual funds? Past performance, the fund manager, fund house details, costs, risk features or something else? Or perhaps a combination of these variables.

Gaurav Rastogi from Kuvera.in talks to host Lisa Pallavi Barbora about the important features to track in a mutual fund scheme and how to make relevant and effective fund choices.

