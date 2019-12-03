Moneycontrol PF podcast | Pick your mutual funds with care

Tune in to the Moneycontrol PF podcast where we dig deeper into investing.
What information do you need to make the right choice in mutual funds? Past performance, the fund manager, fund house details, costs, risk features or something else? Or perhaps a combination of these variables.
Gaurav Rastogi from Kuvera.in talks to host Lisa Pallavi Barbora about the important features to track in a mutual fund scheme and how to make relevant and effective fund choices.
Tune in to the Moneycontrol PF podcast where we dig deeper into investing.If you have any comments or queries about our podcasts, do write to us at mcpodcast@nw18.com.
