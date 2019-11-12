Moneycontrol PF Podcast | Hybrid funds: Making a balanced choice

Lisa Pallavi Barbora talks to Chintan Haria, Head of Product Development and Strategy at Prudential ICICI AMC, to understand hybrid funds.
You may have heard the term asset allocation, but may not know how to go about it. One simple way is to opt for hybrid funds that have a ready-made asset allocation. But will that be suitable for your needs? How can you decide which type of hybrid fund suits you? These are a few questions that could puzzle you.
In this episode of the Moneycontrol PF Podcast, Lisa Pallavi Barbora talks to Chintan Haria, Head of Product Development and Strategy at Prudential ICICI AMC, to understand more about hybrid funds.
Tune in to the Moneycontrol PF Podcast for more.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 05:49 pm