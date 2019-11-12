App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol PF Podcast | Hybrid funds: Making a balanced choice

Lisa Pallavi Barbora talks to Chintan Haria, Head of Product Development and Strategy at Prudential ICICI AMC, to understand hybrid funds.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

You may have heard the term asset allocation, but may not know how to go about it. One simple way is to opt for hybrid funds that have a ready-made asset allocation. But will that be suitable for your needs? How can you decide which type of hybrid fund suits you? These are a few questions that could puzzle you.

In this episode of the Moneycontrol PF Podcast, Lisa Pallavi Barbora talks to Chintan Haria, Head of Product Development and Strategy at Prudential ICICI AMC, to understand more about hybrid funds.

Close
Tune in to the Moneycontrol PF Podcast for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 05:49 pm

tags #hybrid funds #Moneycontrol PF podcast #MoneycontrolPFPodcast #personal finance #Podcast

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.