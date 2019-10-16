App
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol PF podcast | How to invest in mutual funds online?

In this podcast, Lisa Pallavi Barbora talks to Kuvera.in CEO Gaurav Rastogi to find out the best ways to investing in mutual funds online.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Why go all the way to a mutual fund house or distributor to make an investment when you can do the same at anytime and from anywhere. It's easy, it's convenient and if you know how to navigate certain potholes that one may come across, while investing online.

In this episode of Moneycontrol's personal finance podcast, Lisa Pallavi Barbora talks to CEO of Kuvera.in, Gaurav Rastogi, to find out the best ways of investing in mutual funds.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

In case you have any query or suggestion, please do write to us on mcpodcast@nw18.com
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 05:22 pm

tags #Mutual Funds #personal finance #Podcast

