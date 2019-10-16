Moneycontrol PF podcast | How to invest in mutual funds online?

Why go all the way to a mutual fund house or distributor to make an investment when you can do the same at anytime and from anywhere. It's easy, it's convenient and if you know how to navigate certain potholes that one may come across, while investing online.

In this episode of Moneycontrol's personal finance podcast, Lisa Pallavi Barbora talks to CEO of Kuvera.in, Gaurav Rastogi, to find out the best ways of investing in mutual funds.

Tune in to the podcast for more.