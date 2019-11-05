Moneycontrol PF Podcast | Enhance your returns along with tax saving

Do you rely on your insurance policy premiums or PPF to fill in your tax investment basket? They help you save tax but have you given enough thought to returns? What about a financial investment which can save tax and simultaneously help you enhance return? Mutual fund equity linked savings schemes or ELSS do just that, grow long term wealth along with saving tax.

In this episode of the Moneycontrol PF podcast, Lisa Pallavi Barbora talks to Kureva CEO Gaurav Rastogi about the nuances of ELSS schemes and how to pick one.