Moneycontrol PF podcast | Don't obsess on returns; focus on goals

Do you want to lead a good life or want to chase returns? But good returns would give you a good life? But surprisingly, there is actually a difference between the two. Having goals to your investments is not compulsory. But reaching goals, once fixed, would give you happiness and fulfil your needs.

In today's episode of Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Podcast, Lisa Pallavi Barbora talks to Gaurav Rastogi, CEO and Founder of Kuvera.in to find out the best ways to identify financial goals before investing.