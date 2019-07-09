App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mission Paani | 'Citizen participation critical in averting water crisis'

This special podcast is a part of Network 18’s Mission Paani campaign, which aims to raise awareness about the water crisis in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The country is on the cusp of a major crisis that could leave millions without access to water, and the problem needs to be addressed on many levels.

This special podcast is a part of Network 18’s Mission Paani campaign, which aims to raise awareness about the gravity of the situation, and bring the conversation around effective water conservation and management practices to the forefront.

Moneycontrol’s Siddhesh Raut speaks to Himanshu Thakkar, Co-ordinator of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People, on various aspects such as the increasing water footprint of urban areas, river-linking and its effectiveness in meeting India’s water needs, the ongoing crisis taking place in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, and Chennai, and what citizens can do to ensure effective water management.
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 08:42 pm

tags #Chennai water crisis #Mission paani #Podcast #water crisis

