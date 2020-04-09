MC Special podcast | World after COVID-19: Will the pandemic change international politics?

In this special podcast, Moneycontrol's Opinion Editor Viju Cherian talks to Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, senior fellow at Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, to find out how international relations and politics will change after recovering from the pandemic.

The duo talk about previous pandemics in history, the world reacted to them.

Iyer-Mitra also says that nobody is any mood to punish China, though China may be doing enough to ensure a drop in confidence.

Tune in to the MC Special podcast for more.