you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MC Special podcast | World after COVID-19: Will the pandemic change international politics?

Viju Cherian talks to Abhijit Iyer-Mitra to find out how international relations and politics will change after recovering from the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this special podcast, Moneycontrol's Opinion Editor Viju Cherian talks to Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, senior fellow at Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, to find out how international relations and politics will change after recovering from the pandemic.

The duo talk about previous pandemics in history, the world reacted to them.

Iyer-Mitra also says that nobody is any mood to punish China, though China may be doing enough to ensure a drop in confidence.

Tune in to the MC Special podcast for more.

You can also get more details from Iyer-Mitra's article.

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 04:36 pm

tags #MC special podcast #Podcast

