MC Special podcast | World After COVID-19: Our sporting experiences will never be the same again

Several sporting events in India and around the world like the Indian Premier League have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But what would happen to sports in our society? Parks and cricket grounds in our neighbourhood have been empty over the past three weeks. Will they remain so in the name of hygiene?

Tune in to this MC Special podcast as Moneycontrol's Opinion Editor Viju Cherian speaks to Vidya Subramanian, Post-Doctoral Fellow, Centre for Policy Studies, IIT Bombay. The duo discuss what changes we may see in the sporting world post the pandemic.