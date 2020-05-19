MC Special podcast | The hits and misses of the economic stimulus package

Did the stimulus effectively address the slowing economy?
Between May 13 and May 17, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described the five tranches of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package to the public.
In this MC Special, Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan talks to host Keerthana Tiwari about the stimulus package and its effectiveness in addressing the economic slowdown.
Tune in to the MC special podcast for more.
First Published on May 19, 2020 11:25 am